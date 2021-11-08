Oprah Winfrey Feels ‘Furious And Betrayed’ After Meghan Markle Lied To Her?

Is Oprah Winfrey feuding with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? One tabloid claims the media mogul feels betrayed after finding out the Sussexes lied to her face. Here’s what we know.

Oprah Winfrey ‘Keeping Her Distance From The Sussexes’?

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their royal duties, they have relied on Oprah Winfrey’s help and friendship. But that’s all over now, according to Woman’s Day. This week, the tabloid reports Winfrey turned on Markle and Harry after she found out they had lied to her during their now-infamous interview back in March. After the interview, outlets were quick to flag many of the Sussexes’ statements as untrue.

“As soon as those headlines started coming out, and Oprah learned that they’d either exaggerated or downright lied to her, she was furious,” an inside source dishes. “This put a severe dent in Oprah’s reputation as one of America’s most skilled interviewers and even now, almost eight months later, it hasn’t quite recovered.” And after Markle visited a Harlem school (where most of the children came from low-income families) while wearing a $20,000 outfit, Winfrey is calling their friendship off.

“American audiences are starting to realize that Harry and Meghan aren’t exactly practicing what they’re constantly preaching, and people are beginning to turn on them,” another tipster explains. “Oprah knows she needs to distance herself from them for her own good.”

The tabloid points to recent comments from Winfrey about not having many friends as evidence of a rift between her and the Sussexes. “That was a rather pointed comment to make because until that point, everyone in Oprah’s circle assumed she was extremely close with Meghan. But it seems that’s changed,” the tipster concludes.

Oprah Winfrey Left ‘Furious And Betrayed’ After Interview?

This story simply isn’t true. First of all, Oprah hasn’t “distanced herself” from the Sussexes. Just a couple of months after her sit-down with Markle and Harry, she teamed up with the duke for another interview in the Apple+ series The Me You Can’t See. Furthermore, Winfrey just gave Markle a shoutout in her latest “favorite things” list.

On the list was the superfood beverage collection Clevr Blends SuperLattes. Markle invested in the company a while ago and has been vocal about her love for the drinks. Winfrey wrote on her website, “My neighbor Meghan (yes, that one) introduced me to this woman-led wellness brand. Not a day goes by without me sipping on the golden latte from this kit, which also comes with chai latte mix and a little frother. You can add the mixes to smoothies for a flavor boost, too.”

If she was really trying to distance herself from the Sussexes, we doubt she’d be mentioning them by name in her business endeavors. Besides, Winfrey’s reputation certainly isn’t struggling. The mogul continues to be one of the biggest names in Hollywood, and her recent tell-all interview with Adele is slated to premiere during the superstar’s highly anticipated concert special. It’s obvious there was absolutely no truth to this story.

The Tabloid On Meghan Markle

This isn’t the first time Woman’s Day has gotten it wrong about Markle. Last year, the outlet reported Markle told Harry she wouldn’t let their children meet their British relatives ever again. Then the magazine alleged Markle wanted to star as Marvel’s Captain Britain. And more recently, the publication claimed Markle was “at war” with her neighbor Katy Perry. Obviously, readers shouldn’t trust Woman’s Day when it comes to the Duchess of Sussex.