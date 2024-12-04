Model Scarlet Vas Pregnant With Her Stepbrother’s Baby

It’s official, Scarlet Vas has announced that she is pregnant with her stepbrother’s baby.

Videos by Suggest

The OnlyFans model’s husband, Tayo Ricci, who is also her stepbrother, recently shared a carousel of photos of himself kneeling down with his hands on Vas’ stomach.

The caption read, “And then there were three.”

According to news.au.com, the couple have known one another since they were teenagers. Vas and Ricci both grew up in Melbourne, Australia, and eventually, their parents got together.

(Photo via Tayo Ricci’s Instagram)

In an interview with news.au.com, Vas spoke about their relationship saying, “We were about 13 years old when we first met through mutual friends, our families knew each other and they introduced us I guess you could say. So we’ve known each other for a very long time.”

The couple has received a lot of hate about their relationship, but Vas said that they don’t allow the negative comments to bring them down.

She added, “Honestly, it doesn’t affect us because we have each other.”

The pair dated for 10 years, before tying the knot in September 2023. A year later, Vas announced that they would be expecting during a TikTok video that gained over 1 million views. The caption read, “Our Christmas miracle 👼🍼”.

Despite the model’s good news, the couple gained more criticism about their situation. Vas told news.au.com that they rarely read the comment section of their posts, though.

“I don’t really read our comments section, but if I do, I actually laugh. We find trolls very entertaining,” she said. “If something’s really negative, we might comment back, we find it is quite a good disarming tactic.”