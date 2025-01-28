one-of-the-oldest-restaurants-in-the-us-just-closed-after-almost-125-years

It’s official — after nearly 125 years, one of the oldest restaurants in the US has officially closed for good.

In a Facebook post, Tennesee’s oldest restaurant, CityCafe Murfreesboro, announced that it would shut down due to economic struggles.

“We have tried so hard to stay ahead, but when you have more going out than coming in, it catches up with you,” Rusty and Cindy Perkins, the establishment’s owners, shared. I am sure that you all have your own opinions, ideas, and comments about it, but please, all we need are your prayers. It’s hard to run a business, and even harder when it’s a small business.”

The Perkins stated that they have poured their blood, sweat, and tears into City Cafe because they love the restaurant. “This has been our home away from home. She is a part of our family and we have worked hard to make her a part of yours. 124 years, That’s a lot of history. Our dreams and goals were to keep it in our family for another 124…No one can foresee the future, and no one knew our economy would be in the situation it is in now.”

The couple then said that while they hoped the Trump administration could improve the US economy, they could not wait any longer.

“We put our faith in God, and he has seen us through,” they shared. “And we praise him every day for the blessings he has given us.”

The duo went on to share their famous motto, “You come in as a stranger, and you leave as family.”

Rusky and Cindy Perkins took over restaurant operations in 2012 from their son, Scott, who bought it in 2007. The restaurant first opened its doors on Feb. 10, 1900.

Customers of One of the Oldest Restaurants in the US React to Its Closing

Following the City Cafe’s announcement, customers and employees alike shared their reactions to the closing of one of the oldest US restaurants.

While speaking to NewsChannel5, one customer said the closing date wasn’t officially revealed, causing many to miss out on having one final meal at the restaurant.

“You’d think they put a date in the paper or something like that we didn’t see it,” they said.

“I kept thinking I was gonna get some french fries,” Chris Gerbman, who dined at City Cafe, frequently said. “But I never got over there. Didn’t know anything about it. It was like a vapor just gone here today and gone tomorrow.”

He also said, “The City Café has always been for 125 years. It’s been a viable part of downtown Murfreesboro.”

Gerbman then said that he didn’t believe the restaurant would stay closed forever.

“Having known the history and how many people have been apart and owned the city Café over the years, I believe it will leave a vacuum if it does not open,” he said.

However, he said that if the restaurant does reopen, diners need to step up and help keep it open. “If you like small business go to them and spend money because that’s what it was lacking.”

Meanwhile, another customer, Emmy Robinson, stated that the restaurant had “super good service ” and that the food was good. She pointed out that the closure was “super sad.”