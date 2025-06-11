Olivia Rodrigo Wows in Red-Two Piece While Performing for Thousands at Music Festival

Olivia Rodrigo set the Governors Ball stage on fire in NYC, slaying with a scorching outfit and dropping jaws with a surprise 80s icon cameo.

The 22-year-old with flowing brunette locks took the stage in a dazzling red two-piece set, commanding the crowd with her rock ‘n’ roll energy. Her sparkly outfit shone as brightly as her talent, and her confidence was as sharp as her abs.

Olivia Rodrigo at Governors ball music festival ✰ pic.twitter.com/ol6ckrIsFW — favs pop culture ⋆ ˚｡⋆ (@favspopculture) June 8, 2025

Rodrigo’s energy required maximum effort for the sake of the crowd… fans faced a rough day leading up to the performance.

Her first Saturday night appearance at the New York City festival came with challenges, according to Billboard. Heavy rain and lightning earlier in the day forced organizers to delay the opening from 11:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., leaving early-arriving fans waiting even longer. When gates finally opened, several afternoon sets were canceled, shortened, or rescheduled.

However, the rising star had a surprise to get the crowd moving.

A Living Legend Joined Olivia Rodrigo on Stage

Rodrigo brought an 80s icon and music legend to her Governor’s Ball performance. During the concert, she welcomed rock legend David Byrne on stage for a duet of Talking Heads’ “Burning Down the House.”

The 73-year-old legend rocked red overalls and a white T-shirt, perfectly complementing Rodrigo’s dazzling red bra top and shorts. Their performance featured simple dance moves that Talking Heads fans would instantly recognize.

olivia rodrigo brought out david byrne to perform a rendition of “Burning Down the House” together at the governors ball pic.twitter.com/2eiB8u4hJ9 — music wins (@musicwins1) June 9, 2025

The Talking Heads are having something of a moment as the summer kicks off. On June 5, the band released their first-ever video for the 1977 hit “Psycho Killer,” featuring Saoirse Ronan.

“Made in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the band’s first show at CBGB’s, the video follows a young woman unraveling while stuck in her daily routine. It’s a disquieting portrait of isolation that echoes the tension at the heart of the iconic song, “the band announced on their Instagram page to premiere the short film.

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo is currently on her Guts World Tour and will be performing next in Dublin, Ireland, on June 24.