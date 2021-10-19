Olivia Munn Ready To Dump John Mulaney After Fling ‘Cooled Down Fast’?

Are John Mulaney and Olivia Munn calling it quits? One tabloid claims things have already cooled off for the new couple. Here’s what we know about Mulaney and Munn’s romance.

‘Man-Eater’ Olivia Munn ‘Losing Appetite’ For John Mulaney?

Last month, the National Enquirer reported things are over between John Mulaney and Olivia Munn. Their romance caused quite a stir earlier this year since it came on the heels of some major life events for Mulaney. Right after news broke that Mulaney went to rehab, his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler, announced that they were divorcing. Only days later, Mulaney and Munn went public with their relationship. While the pair was hot and heavy for a short while, the tabloid says things cooled off when Mulaney kicked off a nationwide comedy tour.

“They’re not split up, but they’re hardly an exclusive couple — and Olivia has a long line of suitors in L.A.” an insider dishes. Munn’s long list of famous exes includes Justin Timberlake, Chris Pine, and Aaron Rodgers. Apparently, Munn’s “man-eater” reputation had Mulaney’s friends worried.

But Munn has her own concerns about Mulaney. “The way he makes his money is as a writer for shows in New York and as a traveling stand-up. Olivia can see that there’s very little room for her in that equation. She’s no dummy — she knows she’s a catch, and she won’t settle for anything that doesn’t 100 percent fit her needs,” the tipster explains.

Olivia Munn ‘Ready To Spit Out John Mulaney’?

Boy, was this tabloid wrong. Not only are Mulaney and Munn still an item, but they recently announced that they’re having a baby together. Mulaney explained the timeline in his recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife… Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” Mulaney mused. “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible… And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!”

Mulaney went on to explain how Munn helped him through his addiction battle. “Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery,” said Mulaney. Clearly, Mulaney and Munn are still together and plan to be for the foreseeable future.

The Tabloid On Famous Couples Splitting

But we wouldn’t trust the National Enquirer when it claims a famous couple is calling it quits. Last year, the tabloid claimed Carrie Underwood and her husband were near divorce. Then the Enquirer reported Reese Witherspoon and her husband were splitting. And more recently, the tabloid claimed Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz were on the brink of divorce. Obviously, the magazine isn’t reliable when it comes to celebrity relationships.