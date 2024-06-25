ohio-man-dead-after-being-hit-by-roller-coaster-while-trying-to-retrieve-his-keys

Amusement parks are usually a place for fun and unforgettable memories. But the latest roller coaster incident will certainly be one that one family will want to forget.

Tragedy has struck in Ohio after an unfortunate incident. 38-year-old Arntanaro Nelson of Wilmington was struck by a roller coaster last week. He succumbed to his injuries on June 21.

Ohio Man Dead After Roller Coaster Tragedy

“The man whom authorities believe was likely hit by a roller coaster at an Ohio amusement park last week has died. According to multiple news reports,” PEOPLE wrote.

“Arntanaro Nelson, 38, of Wilmington, died Friday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Where he was being treated following the incident at Kings Island on Wednesday, June 19, according to NBC affiliate WLWT and The Cincinnati Enquirer.”

Victim Was Instructed to Not Retrieve Lost Item

Even more unfortunate about the incident is that it could have been avoided.

Nelson was a previous passenger on the roller coaster and had apparently dropped his keys during the ride. After realizing that his keys were missing Nelson approached an amusement park employee asking if he could go retrieve them.

The employee told Nelson that he would have to wait until the ride was shut down. And he responded by taking matters into his own hands. Which turned out to be a fatal decision.

“The person up front told them that they couldn’t do that right now [and] that they will have to wait until the park closes, and then we can get them to you at lost and found,” an anonymous theme park employee recalled.

That same employee noted that shortly after the initial encounter, a group of disgruntled riders returned to the ride exit upset.

“They said, ‘We hit something, we hit something, we hit something!’ ” the employee recalled.

The employee also noted that the deceased victim was not the only person to sustain injuries in the incident. Several of the riders did as well.

The employee noted that some of the passengers had a “bunch of cuts and scrapes on their legs” and one person had “blood on his face.”