Officials Set Up Hidden Cameras to Catch ‘Pee Bandit’ Leaving Bottles of Urine in Public

After six years of a golden shower of terror, the reign of the slippery prankster dubbed the “Pee Bandit” may finally be circling the drain.

It’s true. Pasadena, California officials believe they may have finally put an end to the notorious leaky lurker, who is infamous in the city for his prolonged campaign of leaving multiple bottles of urine on a local utility box.

The peculiar displays captured the attention of Derek Milton and his friend Grant Yansura. For the past two years, the duo have been on a quest (covered in loving detail on TikTok) to uncover the identity of the Pee Bandit.

During their investigation, the pee-pee-pursuing crusaders have become avid admirers of the myriad of urine samples the bandit leaves his wake.

“Stacks of them, you know, nine, 10, 11 bottles,” Yansura told local outlet ABC 7. “All different colors, shades – from like an amber hue to more of a healthy, golden, lighter yellow. But some are really dark and concerning.”

On September 18, 2024, Derek Milton and Grant Yansura walk past bottles of urine left behind by a man many have come to call the “Pee Bandit.” (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Yansura and Milton’s TikTok series documenting their investigation has garnered over 6 million views. It’s given the urine-obsessed couple a certain reputation in the world of social media…

“It kinda backfired on us because now we’re the pee guys,” Yansura admitted to the outlet.

The Pee Bandit: CAUGHT WITH HIS PANTS DOWN (Allegedly)

With a little help from hidden cameras, Yansura and Milton managed to film the infamous Pee Bandit in action. The video also revealed that he accessed the box from the shoulder of the 134 Freeway.

After intense investigation and careful soul searching, Yansura believes he even knows the motives of the elusive urinator.

“We think he’s an artist,” Yansura speculated. “Because I’ve never really understood art, or really get art, and when we couldn’t figure out what was going on and I couldn’t get it, that’s when we realized maybe it’s art.”

Derek Milton shares a video from a hidden camera showing a man he speculates is the “Pee Bandit,” who was seen leaving bottles of urine on an electrical box in Pasadena. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Last month, city workers installed a steel pyramid on a utility box to prevent pee bottle accumulation. However, it was quickly removed, likely by the Pee Bandit himself. A second pyramid was added weeks later, but it’s now dented, allowing only one or two bottles to fit.

These efforts, combined with the heat of Yansura and Milton’s investigation, seemed to have deterred the bandit… for now. Neighbors told ABC 7 it’s been a while since more pee bottles have been placed there.

Perhaps the Pee Bandit has found a new spot. God willing, maybe his days of showing his urine to the world are over.

Regardless, self-appointed “pee guys” Yansura and Milton will be waiting… and watching. Godspeed, gentlemen.