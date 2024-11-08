Officer Smashes Through Windshield, Saves Woman Just Seconds Before Car Catches Fire

Body camera footage from a Michigan officer showed the harrowing rescue of a 22-year-old woman who was trapped in a burning car.

On Sunday, October 27, shortly before 10 p.m. local time, officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department responded to a single-car rollover accident at the North Mission Road roundabout, per a news release.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle on its side with flames exiting the rear,” the department added.

According to the body camera footage, that was when one officer started shattering the windshield in an attempt to reach the victim.

The officer advised the woman to exercise caution as he shattered the glass. Eventually, he urged her to kick through the windshield while smoke and flames billowed from the vehicle.

Eventually, the woman’s leg emerged from the broken glass, allowing the officers to pull her to safety.

The officer pulls the dazed victim from her blazing vehicle. (Image via Mt. Pleasant Police Department)

In the footage, smoke can be seen billowing from the woman’s mouth. When the officer asks if anyone else is in the vehicle, the dazed woman answers, “I don’t know.” This led to the officer continuing to smash through the glass of the vehicle in search of other survivors as the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames.

According to police, the 22-year-old woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where she received treatment for minor injuries. She was alone in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The footage of the dramatic rescue was shared on Facebook and has garnered more than 124,000 views to date.

The dramatic scene at the start of the harrowing footage. (Image via Mt. Pleasant Police Department)

Of course, the comments under the Facebook post are filled with praise for the officer who saved the woman during a car fire.

“He literally saved her life. She would have died without his intervention. Job well done,” one comment read. “Not all heroes wear capes…” a second person added.

“Outstanding work!” another Facebook denizen declared. “I hope other agencies are taking notes. Officers must have life saving breaching tools in every car or people can’t be saved. Whether it’s an active shooter or a car crash. Good equipment in the hands of brave well trained cops. saves lives!”