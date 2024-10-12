officer-faceplants-chasing-irate-woman-around-delta-airlines-counter-in-wild-video

Video shows a Delta passenger taking “checking in” to new levels by jumping behind the counter and screaming before being chased by officers.

Videos by Suggest

The unruly Delta Airlines passenger was recorded on cell phone video Thursday afternoon as she embarked on a chaotic rampage at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Savannah, GA.

The caption over the frenzied footage gives a window into the atmosphere of the scene. “Just trying to get my boarding pass,” the beleaguered traveler wrote.

A passenger on a Delta Airlines flight screamed behind the check-in counter as bemused staff looked on. (Image via TikTok / @sir_pargo)

The incident at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) involved a woman who was heard shouting, “Get away from me,” as she continued to scream and ultimately ran away while security approached to intervene.

“Don’t trust cops, only trust firemen,” the woman can be heard belting out as an officer steps over to her.

She vaults from behind the counter, dodging the police like a true girl boss. Meanwhile, one officer takes a nosedive onto the floor.

A passenger on a Delta flight has gone viral after jumping behind the check-in counter, prompting a chase by the police, during which one officer hilariously faceplanted. (Image via TikTok / @sir_pargo)

“Get the f–k away from me. I will kill you,” the belligerent woman can be heard ranting.

Eventually, the woman dashes back behind the counter and embraces one of the ticket agents, seeking refuge behind him. It is at this moment that security finally apprehends her.

Details are sparse about the context here. Though it was posted to TikTok Thurday, no one seems certain when the incident went down or what led to it.

The Internet Reacts to Viral Video of Officers Struggling to Catch an Unhinged Delta Airlines Passenger

Of course, the TikTok post is filled with comments poking fun at the epic fail on display.

“No one going to talk about the footwork 👏 colts about to sign her 😂,” one onlooker wrote.”😭😭😭 If I landed like that, I’d just lay there until everyone left,” a second person joked. “The crowd’s “oooooh” after the dive has me dying 😂,” yet another user added.

“The way he hit that floor so hard his hat, radio, belt, everything came off like Pops you gotta go on home now after that 😭😂😂,” a fourth onlooker quipped.

However, some TikTok users showed the flat footed officer some mercy.

“I hope the guy that fell is ok. That looked like it hurt 😭😭,” one concerned onlooker wrote.

Meanwhile, another onlooker seemed to zero in on the appeal of the viral video. “Every time I watch this, I discover something new happening 😂,” they wrote.