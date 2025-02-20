NYU College Republicans President Steps Down After Calling Barron Trump As An ‘Oddity on Campus’

The president of NYU College Republicans has resigned after she referred to Barron Trump as an “oddity on campus.”

Videos by Suggest

While speaking to Vanity Fair for a profile on Donald Trump’s youngest child, NYU College Republicans president Kaya J. Walker commented on his lack of participation in on-campus activities. “He’s sort of like an oddity on campus. He goes to class, he goes home.”

After her comments made headlines, Walker addressed the situation in a letter to the chairman of the New York Federation of College Republicans. She claimed her remark was “ridiculously misconstrued” to suggest she found Barron Trump’s commuter status to be “unusual.”

“When in reality, the majority of NYU’s student body- including myself- are commuters,” she pointed out. “The ‘oddity’ I talked about lies in the unhealthy fascination that people have with a teenager just minding his business by going to college and not at all in Barron Trump himself.”

This is Kaya’s resignation letter to the @NYFCRs chairman



Kaya is a lovely person and has been our fearless leader for years now. It was not members from our chapter who forced her to resign. We will carry on in our work despite the difficult position we have been put in. pic.twitter.com/LIjHkbzH5x — NYU College Republicans (@nyurepublicans) February 18, 2025

Walker further stated that she didn’t know Barron or seen him on campus. She then called out “the ugly side of our culture on campus, and worldwide that delights in forming parasocial relationships with celebrities.”

With all that said, Walker noted that she had to “consider the health” of the student organization. She asked the chairman of the New York Federation of College Republicans to “kindly accept” her resignation as president.

“I do not apologize for trying to denounce the campus hysteria,” she wrote. “But I do apologize to everyone that I love and respect that was caught in the crosshairs of this willful and malicious misreading of my comment.”

Meanwhile, the NYU College Republicans supported Walker’s resignation.

The student organization wrote, “Kaya is a lovely person and has been our fearless leader for years now. It was not members from our chapter who forced her to resign.”

A letter posted by the national organization announcing Walker’s resignation called the comments “inappropriate.” It also stated that they “do not align with the values and principles upheld by our organization.”

Since her comments went viral, Walker and her family have been subjected to an “endless stream of nasty comments and threats.” She told the New York Post, “I actually regret resigning.”