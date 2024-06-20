NYC Man Bitten by Snake After Finding It in Bathtub, Trying to Flush It Down Apartment Toilet

A man is currently recovering after being bitten by a snake, which was discovered in his NYC apartment on Wednesday, June 19.

While speaking to CW affiliate WPIX, the man, who is identified as Steve Nahama of Brooklyn, said he had a rough start to the day when he found the snake in his bathtub. He had just woken up and originally thought it was a worm.

“I proceeded to look on the tub itself and I saw what looked like I thought was a worm of some sort,” Nahama explained.

The NYC resident was then bitten by the snake when he tried to grab the reptile with a pair of nearby scissors and flush it down his toilet.

The tiny snake jumped away from Nahama and lightly bit his hand. It barely broke the skin. After being bitten, Nahama called 9-1-1 and an emergency service unit arrived.

The media outlet reported that the snake discovered in the NYC apartment was identified as a corn snake, which is nonvenomous. A corn snake is generally seen as beneficial, as its key source of food is small rodents.

NYC authorities and animal control were able to identify the snake. However, they had no idea how it ended up in the man’s apartment in the first place. Nahama believes the creature may have been someone else’s pet and it got into the sewer system. It later found its way up his toilet and ended up in the bathtub.

Following the ordeal, the snake was transported safely and without any further incidents to the Animal Shelter in Queens.

Numerous Snakes Have Been Discovered in NYC Over the Past Few Weeks

Nahama’s snake bathroom incident comes just a few weeks after numerous snakes were discovered in various parts of NYC.

According to the New York Post, a two-foot python, dubbed “Sir Hiss,” was discovered at a Diamond District store.

The snake was the third snake found in NYC the week of June 7. Police stated it’s unclear how the reptile ended up in the shop. An investigation was opened into the situation.

A five-foot-long snake was also found trying to get inside an apartment on NYC’s West 87th Street near Columbus Avenue. A resident, named Sam Sullivan, stated he saw the boa constrictor slither along an exterior gate near his basement apartment.

That snake was given to the Animal Care Centers of NYC. It was later placed with a foster guardian located outside the city.

Meanwhile, a 3.5-foot white snake was found in a rented U-Haul van. The man who rented the truck said he found the reptile while he was moving a couch with his roommate.