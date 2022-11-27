November 27-December 3 Horoscope: When The Going Gets Tough…

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This week, a waxing Moon flies through the 4th through 7th Houses of Home, Pleasure, Health, and Relationships. The growing Moon signals a green light to move forward to act on your plans and achieve your goals. A powerful conjunction of Jupiter retrograde and the waxing gibbous Moon toward the end of the week suggests success.

Meanwhile, the Sun will fully enter the 3rd House of Communications under Sagittarius this week. Normally, Sagittarius encourages progress, curiosity, and confidence. However, an opposition with Mars retrograde indicates that these traits might not come as easily as they normally do. Still, this doesn’t mean they never will.

As tempting as it might be to pull people ahead to catch up with you, it isn’t your job to assume everyone’s comfort level. Even if your intentions are good, if the result is harmful, then it’s a moot point. It isn’t everyone else’s job to get used to you.

Rather, you must find a way to navigate your surroundings without acting like a bull in a china shop. The right people will see your passion and drive behind the brashness, but you won’t only interact with the right people.

When you get stubbornly fixated on something, not much can deter your focus. Indeed, your tunnel vision will become so laser-focused that you struggle to see red flags or yield signs on either side of you. The stars urge you to reorient yourself, Taurus.

While your work ethic is admirable, you deserve to be particular with how you spend your time. Don’t let external forces (or internal insecurities) convince you otherwise. Take a second to consider whether this is even worth pursuing in the first place.

Don’t let an emotional setback turn into a financial one. Piling more misery on top of the misery that’s already there won’t solve the problem any faster. Certainly, someone as intuitive as you can understand why. You must power through this challenge.

In the end, you’ll be glad that you did. This pain won’t last forever. Be sure not to let it guide you toward decisions whose consequences will. If this means leaning a little harder on your community for accountability, then so be it, Gemini.

Personal growth is uncomfortable—it comes with the territory, Cancer. Just because things seem a little off right now doesn’t mean you made a mistake. You have to allow yourself the time to acclimate to your new surroundings.

Great prosperity lies on your horizon. But if you jump ship too early, then you’ll never be able to see it. Don’t equate impatience with inefficacy. If there comes a time when you should part ways for good, then your subconscious will let you know when the moment arrives.

If anyone is equipped to handle this challenge, it’s you, Leo. Stand firm in your beliefs and values. Half the battle is just faking it until you make it. Luckily for you, you don’t even have to fake it. All you have to do is be yourself.

And, of course, maintain a firm grip on your ego. You are extremely capable. But you’re not immune to the chaotic ways of the universe. Keep your eyes and ears open, and remember to stay humble. Otherwise, the stars are lining up in your favor.

Not even machines can operate forever without rest, maintenance, and rejuvenation. So, why should you be any different? Getting off this plateau and onto a higher level requires patience and downtime—both of which you’ve been denying yourself.

You won’t get the results you seek running on fumes, Virgo. You’d be better off stepping away from this endeavor for a while. You might be surprised at what kind of clarity even a short break can provide. But you won’t know if you never take one, will you?

Scar tissue can be particularly tender and painful, and emotional scars are certainly no exception. Returning to the same situation or feelings can hurt even worse than the first time because you know what to expect. But really, Libra, that’s a good thing.

Because before, you were walking into the obstacle blindly. You had to try—and fail—until you were finally able to surpass it. This time, you get to skip the trial and error part and get right to the solution. Let that embolden you, not discourage you.

As a natural homebody, your life force expands from your homebase. So, it’s important to maintain this physical and mental area. Nothing is going to feel right until you get your home life sorted, Scorpio. You can’t skip this part.

This doesn’t mean putting everything on hold, necessarily. However, it does suggest you should reprioritize your daily schedule. If you were to honestly assess which obligations, people, or places get the most of your time, would you be happy with the data that shakes out?

Sometimes, despite our best efforts, the universe’s will doesn’t fall in line with our plans. That doesn’t mean you made a mistake or could’ve done something differently. Fate takes no prisoners, and when it rears a nasty blow, it’s best to just hold on.

Because eventually, this moment will pass. Things will start to recenter themselves, and your motivation will return. There’s the good news. The bad news is that you won’t have any idea when that moment will happen—nor can you speed up the process.

It can be hard to see the forest for the trees, Cap. While it might not feel like it in the moment, this is a period of tremendous transformation for you. You’ll come to realize the benefits of these hardships in time.

Still, this type of perspective is difficult to maintain on your own. This is why having a close-knit community of friends and family is so important. If you won’t take the time to honor your progress thus far, then at least surround yourself with people who will.

Growing pains don’t only pertain to height. On the contrary, this discomfort often manifests as tough realizations, harsh truths, and difficult decisions. However, the silver lining is that you’ll be better, stronger, and wiser for having tackled these challenges.

As difficult as it might be to keep the silver lining in mind, the stars urge you to try. Go with the flow as best you can, keeping your heart and mind open along the way. The universe has much to teach you—and plenty of benefits to offer, too.

You’ve been doing a better job of being mindful about meeting your needs. But now, the stars pose an essential question: are you addressing the needs your subconscious is actually craving? Or are you focusing on what you think you should?

Personal growth requires radical honesty, both with others and yourself. The whole exercise is futile if you don’t listen to your body—just pretending to won’t cut it. The stars urge you to take some time this week to figure out what you really need.

