Norman Reedus Supposedly Warned About Brain Damage After Return To ‘The Walking Dead,’ Questionable Source Says

Can Norman Reedus ever return to The Walking Dead? Rumors suggest doctors are warning him against working again because of a nasty concussion. Gossip Cop investigates.

Norman Reedus ‘Walking Wounded!’

According to the National Enquirer, Reedus is putting his life at stake if he returns to the set of The Walking Dead. A concussion on March 11 sent him to the hospital and reportedly left his co-stars in fear. While no details are public, a source says the accident was “serious” and “shut down filming. A lot of people around the show fear he’s rushing back to work way too soon.”

A doctor says these fears are well-founded. A longevity expert says, “Any severe head injury can cause significant brain damage.” Head trauma is serious business, and any clotting or damaged tissue could cause permanent issues or worse.

With his penchant for stunt work, Reedus could put his life in danger all over again. A source says, “Loved ones worry if he falls or gets his head knocked, he’ll wind up with another concussion. And that could be disastrous.” The Boondock Saints star will need to be very careful moving forward, the outlet warns, lest his career end in catastrophe.

Is Norman Reedus Okay To Return To ‘TWD’?

The Enquirer loves printing stories that state the obvious. Yes, head injuries are a serious issue. You don’t the words of some longevity expert to know that. That’s why he went to the hospital, and that’s why filming was stopped. However, there’s no way the network would have allowed him to return to work if he wasn’t cleared by doctors. The doctors in this story have never treated Reedus and are openly speculating on what the worst-case scenario could be.

As this story says, we don’t know anything about how serious the actual incident was. We do know that Reedus is doing fine. He returned to the set in time to film the final scenes of the show. Reedus gave a heartfelt speech to the cast and crew. Accidents happen, so let’s all just be happy that Reedus was well enough to say goodbye to the series of his own will.

More Worst-Case Scenarios

Fear-mongering is a common tabloid tactic. After Jennifer Lawrence was injured on the set of Don’t Look Up, this very outlet claimed she could be permanently disfigured. She was not, and went back to work in no time. When Tiger Woods got into his career-altering car wreck, it announced he could have retrograde amnesia.

Most of the damage was to Woods’ lower body, but he’s already talking about a comeback. It also reported a worried Calista Flockhart was becoming Harrison Ford’s personal safety consultant after he got hurt doing Indiana Jones. She did no such thing. Injuries cause a tabloid feeding frenzy, but it’s seldom accurate. Norman Reedus is fine, so this story is totally false.

