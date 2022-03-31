Norah O’Donnell Allegedly Headed For Departure From ‘CBS News’ Over $8M Salary, ‘Toxic Behavior,’ Network Insider Claims

Is Norah O’Donnell going to be out of a job soon? One tabloid claims that signs are pointing towards O’Donnell’s departure from CBS. Here’s the latest gossip about the prominent journalist.

Norah O’Donnell ‘Can’t Keep Out Of Trouble’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Norah O’Donnell is “greasing the skids” for her impending exit from CBS News. Sources say O’Donnell’s recent hesitance to report on the Russian invasion of Ukraine has put a target on her back. “She was called a ‘news actress,’ which motivated her to finally fly to the war zone,” an insider dishes.

But it might have been too little too late. CBS is still falling behind in the ratings, and O’Donnell’s $8 million salary is starting to seem a bit too pricey to executives, the source says. “Norah is furious CBS hasn’t tried to extinguish talk of her toxic behavior or that her job was up for grabs,” the tipster spills. “But her contract is up soon. They’re not going to defend her and then fire her in two months.”

O’Donnell Ousted For ‘Diva-Like’ Behavior?

We have absolutely no reason to believe Norah O’Donnell is going anywhere. While it’s true O’Donnell lagged behind her colleagues when it came to reporting on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, it hasn’t seemed to affect her job in the slightest. She eventually made her way over to the Ukrainian-Polish border, and she’s been reporting from there ever since.

Furthermore, it’s just untrue to claim CBS hasn’t defended O’Donnell. CBS co-president Neeraj Khemlani has spoken out against the rumors of O’Donnell’s “toxic behavior,” and assured viewers that they have no plans to fire her. Most recently, Khemlani responded to a New York Post article that accused O’Donnell of being greedy with her wardrobe budget.

“It’s offensive that female anchors and reporters get this type of sexist treatment,” Khemlani wrote. “We support Norah and the Evening News team and the quality journalism they deliver each and every night.” So, it certainly doesn’t look like O’Donnell is counting her days at CBS.

The Tabloid On Norah O’Donnell

This isn’t the first time the National Enquirer has peddled this exact same story. Back in November, the outlet claimed Gayle King was pushing O’Donnell out of the network. Then the magazine reported O’Donnell was at risk of being replaced by a disgraced news anchor. And for a while now, the publication has been pushing the narrative that CBS had O’Donnell on the chopping block to cut costs. While we can’t say what the future holds for O’Donnell or CBS, it’s clear that the National Enquirer doesn’t have a clue.

