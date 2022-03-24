Norah O’Donnell Reportedly On CBS Chopping Block, Network Allegedly Has Controversial Replacement Ready, Industry Gossip Says

Is CBS looking to ditch Norah O’Donnell for another reporter? Rumor has it, O’Donnell’s slot on the Evening News is far from safe. Here’s the latest network gossip from the tabloids.

CBS Firing An Anchor To Cut Costs?

Back in January, the National Enquirer reported CBS was ready to part ways with Norah O’Donnell since the pricey reporter wasn’t living up to her expensive contract. And sources claimed the network was already trying out a “far less seasoned and expensive” reporter to take her place. The network apparently needed a change because it was still trailing behind both NBC and ABC in the ratings. “When you’re in third place and they tell you you’re safe, don’t believe them,” a snitch warned. “They told Katie Couric she was safe too—and look what happened to her!”

But we weren’t convinced by this story. CBS co-president Neeraj Khemlani insisted O’Donnell wasn’t going anywhere. Khemlani enthusiastically announced that the broadcast was “the closest it has been to its competitors in 27 years.” And when asked about O’Donnell, he added, “We have no current plans to change what we are doing. We’re leaning into our strength.” So, it didn’t really look like the tabloid was well-informed.

Norah O’Donnell’s Replacement Is Ready?

Then, the National Enquirer doubled down on the story, insisting that the network was already shopping around for O’Donnell’s replacement. Sources said the network actually approached former NBC News anchor Brian Williams with an offer to take O’Donnell’s spot. “Norah is both humiliated and livid they’re offering her job around—let alone to a guy who lost his anchor gig after lying about being under fire during the invasion of Iraq,” an insider dished.

We were a bit on the fence when it came to this story. While we usually take the Enquirer‘s reporting with a grain of salt—or rather, a heaping spoonful—this story about Brian Williams seemed to be genuine. That being said, the tabloid really couldn’t offer anything but speculation. O’Donnell is still at the network, so we weren’t sure what to make of these developments.

Norah O’Donnell Too Expensive For CBS?

So, we took a look at the Globe‘s reporting on the matter for a bit more clarity. Not too long ago, the tabloid echoed many of the same concerns about O’Donnell’s position. It insisted O’Donnell was just too big an expense for what she offered to the network. “Neeraj is charged with bringing down costs and boosting profits and he does not understand why the Evening new is in DC,” one tipster noted.

But after a bit of time, it became clear that CBS wasn’t ditching O’Donnell. In fact, in January, the network announced that it would be rebranding its streaming services with O’Donnell and Gayle King at the helm. And considering how King’s contract was even more pricey than O’Donnell’s rumored $8 million salary, it even looked like O’Donnell was due for a raise.

