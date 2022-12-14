Go Ahead And Cry A River, This Brightening Eye Cream Will Hide The Evidence (And It’s Under $15)

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Some people wear their hearts on their sleeves; I tend to wear them on my face. No matter what my emotion is—indifference, joy, or sadness—it’s practically plastered all over my expression. And this is especially true when it comes to crying.

I’ve learned the hard way that my eyes are particularly sensitive to the side effects of crying. (You know the whole ‘cute while crying’ trend? This isn’t it.) When I cry, my entire eye area is affected—my eyelids, under eyes, and lash lines swell and redden to near-anaphylaxis-proportions and stay that way for as long as 24 hours.

A consequence of being highly sensitive, emotional, and a bit dramatic lends itself to my fair share of crying seshes, both good and bad. Luckily, this means I’ve put multiple eye creams to the test, and one drugstore pick has come out on top every time.

Bawl On A Budget With This Drugstore Gem

Post-crying swelling requires an eye cream formula that not only brightens but also reduces inflammation and redness. Any irritating ingredients will only cause more tears and exacerbate the problem. (Can you tell I’ve had a few rounds of trial and error?)

So far, the best product I’ve found for the job is No7 Radiance+ Roll & Glow Eye Cream. No7 has been around for decades, offering high-quality skincare at affordable prices.

No7’s Radiance+ eye cream is a roll-on formula with a cooling tri-ball applicator that helps soothe the skin as the ingredients work their magic. Vitamin C and caffeine reduce puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines. Meanwhile, color-correcting pigments offer an added layer of coverage to brighten the skin.

The Power Of Vitamin C And Caffeine

I typically use the eye cream after my regular cleanser-moisturizer-sunscreen routine. The tri-ball applicator is like a miniature eye socket massage. And while I don’t typically store my eye creams in a fridge (although I have been eyeing these countertop cosmetic fridges because look at them), I’m sure doing so would make applying this product even more refreshing.

HOLIDAY SHOPPING: Under-Eye Bags Run In My Family, And With This Vitamin C Eye Cream You Wouldn't Know

After applying in short strokes to my under eyes and eyelids, I lightly blend the product into my skin with my fingertips. The eye cream’s tint doesn’t color the skin very noticeably—I’m usually around a medium in a foundation shade, and all it does for my skin is gently brighten the dark, purplish undertones in my eye bags. Overall, the product dries matte with no sticky or oily finish.

It takes around 30-45 minutes for the eye cream to fully reduce the swelling around my eyes, but when it does, it feels nothing short of magical. I’ve revived my eyes in under an hour after a late-night cry sesh left me looking like my face had been stung by bees. And my go-to eye makeup (a dab of concealer, gel eyeliner, and mascara) goes on smoothly with no running, blending, or fading.

I have no shame in my crying game, but I don’t love not being able to open my eyes the next day. And thanks to No7’s Radiance+ Roll & Glow eye cream, that’s no longer a problem. So, go ahead and let it all out. This eye cream will help keep it under wraps.

