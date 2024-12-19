Nikki Glaser Reveals the Shocking Amount of Money She Spent To Attend 22 Stops on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

The average American makes $59,228 a year. Comedian Nikki Glaser has splurged nearly twice as much to see Taylor Swift perform.

The 40-year-old recently boasted to People that she estimates she spent “close to $100,000” to feed her “So High School” obsession.

Listen. If you break it down to 22 stops over two years’ worth of Eras tour shows, it’s not that bad… Right? RIGHT?

Glaser defended her lavish Swiftie lifestyle to People.

“I want to be clear that we’re including travel expenses, hotels, and me also flying and putting up everyone that I would invite to go with me. Plus tickets, plus merch,” Glaser explained to the outlet.

The comedian and upcoming Golden Globes host said she has no regrets about shelling out the sort of cash that would be life-changing for virtually any other person on the planet to see a pop star perform nearly two dozen times across two years.

“All well worth it,” she boasted. Perhaps sensing the money she spent on entertainment alone might offend ordinary working people, she added: “I would’ve paid even more.”

Meanwhile, Glaser is thrilled she added to the billionaire pop queen’s incredible Eras tour haul. Reportedly, the tour pulled in $2,077,618,725 in 21 months. The tour finally ended earlier this month.

“It’s nice to see the total that she made,” Glaser noted.

“I love that it was down to the dollar, and I could see my own money in that number and be like, ‘Yeah, there it is,’” she added in the ultimate let them eat cake celebrity aside.

Nikki Glaser Defends Spending $100,000 on Seeing Taylor Swift ‘They Are Just Jealous’

However, Glaser has some internal logic for spending so much to see the “Bad Blood” singer perform.

“I justify that cost because I don’t have kids. It’s something that I consciously decided not to do. It was something that I struggled with,” she admitted to People. “It wasn’t the easiest decision. There was a part of me that was like, ‘I would like kids,’ but it just doesn’t fit in my life.

“And so in order for me to make myself feel better about the decision, I did look up how much it cost to raise a kid. And so once I saw that number, I thought, ‘It’s no problem for me to spend this on Taylor Swift,'” she added. “People spend that much on their kids playing hockey for five years. So it’s OK.”

She went on to point out that typically, people don’t get upset when parents invest in their children. However, for some odd reason, many consider spending nearly 100 grand on seeing the same pop star 22 times in two years somewhat wasteful.

“For some reason, when I go to 22 Taylor Swift shows, it’s like, ‘You’re so privileged. How dare you spend that money,’” she opined. “And it’s like, ‘Was I supposed to invite you?’ People who give you crap about it, they are just jealous.”