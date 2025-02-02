nikki-bella-makes-huge-career-move-in-the-midst-of-artem-chigvintsev-divorce

Nikki Garcia (aka Nikki Bella) has made a significant career move following her shocking divorce from Dancing With the Stars alum Artem Chigvintsev.

The Total Divas star shockingly returned to the WWE during Royal Rumble 2025 last week, years after her official retirement from the professional wrestling organization.

Garcia stepped out for the annual WWE event at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, Feb. 1. While making her way into the arena, the WWE star was introduced as Nikki Bella.

“The WWE Hall of Famer, one of the most courageous women on the planet… Nikki Bella is back!” an announcer declared. “For the first time in three years, Nikki Bella is here at the Rumble.”

“What a moment for the WWE,” the announcer then added.

The event marks Garcia’s second public appearance since she finalized her divorce from Chigvintsev. The couple ended their marriage following Chigvintsev’s arrest for suspicion of domestic violence. The former Dancing With the Stars pro was released from jail hours after his arrest and did not face any criminal charges. Both he and Gracia were granted protective orders against one another.

Garcia returned to her and her sister Brie’s podcast, The Nikki and Brie Show, in early December 2024. She opened up about the arrest and divorce.

“I disconnected from social media, from the world, and I just knew that I needed to disconnect because first things first,” she said. “I’m a mom, and my son’s protection and privacy are the most important. So I was gonna do whatever it took for that most importantly, and then just needing space for healing, for facing trauma head on, all of that.”

Nikki Bella Previously Stated She Would Come Out Of WWE Retirement For Match Against Britt Baker

In July 2024, Nikki Bella declared she would come out of her WWE retirement to take on fellow female wrestler Britt Baker.

While Baker was on the Bella Twins podcast, Nikki stated that she missed wrestling and the excitement of performing in front of an audience.

“You don’t have to miss it. The opportunity is here. If you want to wrestle again, I’m available,” Baker shared.

“I would come out of retirement for you,” Nikki revealed. To which Baker responded, “That would be amazing.”

Nikki Bella then commented that her goal was to make a WWE comeback in a few years.

"I'm ready whenever you are," Baker added.






