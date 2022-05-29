Nicole Kidman’s Allegedly ‘Unrecognizable’ Face Has Fans Freaking Out, Sketchy Source Says

Are Nicole Kidman’s fans worried about her changing face? One tabloid claims the actress has gone under the knife, and the results are drastic. Let’s take a closer look at Kidman’s alleged plastic surgery make-over.

Nicole Kidman ‘Freaks Out Fans’ With ‘Funky Fans’?

This week, the Globe reports Nicole Kidman isn’t looking like herself lately, and sources say plastic surgery is to blame. Apparently, Kidman is addicted to face-altering cosmetic treatments, and her husband Keith Urban is begging her to cut it out. “Nicole thinks she looks great,” an insider muses. “So, he’s given up asking.” And when the actress shared a recent photo of herself makeup-free, fans quickly noticed that something was up with Kidman. “What did you do with your face?!” one commenter questioned, with another writing “You don’t look like YOU, Nicole.”

The outlet notes that Kidman has denied plastic surgery rumors. “I am completely natural. I have nothing in my face or anything. I wear sunscreen, and I don’t smoke. I take care of myself,” Kidman said. But a doctor who hasn’t treated the actress tells the outlet there’s “no doubt she has had surgery which transformed her looks rather than rejuvenated them.” The expert goes on: “The elimination of loose skin in her lower cheeks and dramatically swept back contour of her jawline are telltale signs!”

Nicole Kidman ‘Unrecognizable’ In Latest Photos?

While it’s impossible for us to say one way or the other if Kidman has gone under the knife, the tabloid omits some important context. First of all, the magazine mentions at multiple points that Kidman has denied getting any plastic surgery. But the rag sneakily fails to mention when she denied the plastic surgery rumors. The quote that the tabloid pulled is originally from Kidman’s 2007 interview with Marie Claire. So, it’s entirely possible that Kidman has gotten work done since, and she wouldn’t have been misleading people at the time of her statement.

The only other time the star addressed plastic surgery rumors was in 2011 when Kidman told a German magazine that she had tried Botox and didn’t care for it. “I didn’t like how my face looked afterward,” Kidman remarked. “Now I don’t use it anymore—I can move my forehead again.”

And even taking this statement into consideration, we are now 11 years removed from any kind of plastic surgery denial. So, if Kidman did decide to get any work done, it’s unfair to use these quotes to paint her as dishonest. She hasn’t addressed the latest rumors, but then again, why should she? It’s her body, and it’s her money. Whatever she decides to do with it is none of our business.

The Tabloid On Nicole Kidman

Why should we expect the Globe to report honestly on Nicole Kidman when it never has in the past? Back in 2019, the outlet reported Kidman and Urban were adopting a baby from Syria. Then the magazine claimed Kidman was ditching Hollywood to save her marriage. And more recently, the publication alleged yet again that Kidman and Urban were adopting a child. Obviously, the Globe doesn’t really have any insight into Kidman’s personal life.

More Stories From Suggest