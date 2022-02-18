Nicole Kidman Gossip: Supposedly Upset About Keith Urban’s Secret Bond With Another Woman, Forcing Him To Move

Nicole Kidman should be celebrating her Academy Award nomination, but she may have trouble at home. Rumors abound over her and Keith Urban’s marriage. Urban’s spending an increasing amount of time out of the house, and Kidman is not happy about it. A look at Kidman’s Instagram shows two lovebirds, but tabloids believe there are issues under the surface.

Is Kidman fuming over Urban’s “secret bond” to another celebrity? Is Urban preparing an intervention for his wife? Has Urban been ordered home from Nashville? Here’s what some are saying.

Too Close To Adele?

Adele’s canceled Las Vegas residency led to Urban picking up some of her vacant dates. According to Woman’s Day, Urban was doing a huge favor for Adele. Her friends said Adele was “relieved and grateful,” but Kidman felt neither of those things. She was livid with Urban for leaving her home alone.

An insider explained, “it feels like Adele’s snapped her fingers and people-pleaser Keith’s leapt to her assistance without any thought as to how it might affect the family.” Kidman felt like a third wheel and feared for Urban’s sobriety in sin city.

Is this remotely accurate? Click here to learn more.

Urban’s Intervention

The headline of New Idea read “Nicole Faces Shock Intervention!” Urban was worried about Kidman’s hectic schedule and felt he had to bring his issues to Kidman’s attention. “It’s all become too much and Keith has every right to be mad,” an insider said. Urban was planning to intervene sooner rather than later.

Was Urban really planning to intervene? This all feels a bit like a bait and switch since Kidman had no addiction problem in the story itself. Tap these words to find out more.

‘We’re Staying In Oz’

New Idea was soon at it again. Kidman was putting her foot down and demanding a permanent move to Australia, Urban’s career be damned. With her mother’s health a concern, an insider said “For Nic, the timing is right to return to Australia.” The Tennessee time difference made it more difficult for Kidman to be there for her mother. The Being the Ricardos star was demanding Urban leave Nashville for good.

Is Kidman moving down under? The two have lived busy lives throughout their whole marriage, so would Urban need to kick Nashville to satisfy his wife? Head over here and find out what’s really going on.

