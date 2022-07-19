Magazine Rumor Says Nicole Kidman Apparently Banned Keith Urban From Going Out With His Band On Tour

Is Nicole Kidman shortening Keith Urban‘s leash? One tabloid claims the actress is terrified of letting her husband go on tour without her. Here’s the latest gossip about the beloved Australian couple.

Keith Urban ‘Banned From Hanging With The Band’?

The latest edition of In Touch reports Nicole Kidman is turning into a helicopter wife. The actress recently joined her husband Keith Urban onstage during the final performance of his Las Vegas residency. But sources say she was secretly in the city for the majority of Urban’s eight-month commitment. Apparently, Kidman was was there to keep a close eye on Urban and “wouldn’t allow him to go out with his band because there are tons of groupies looking to bed stars,” an insider dishes.

RELATED: Sketchy Source Says Julia Roberts’ Husband Apparently Upset By Her Flirting With Co-Star

“Everyone’s heard nightmare stories about people having affairs while they’re in town.” And sources spill that Kidman was there to keep Urban away from temptations of all kinds. The singer has been open about his past struggles with alcoholism, and Kidman has apparently been making sure he doesn’t fall off of the wagon. “Nicole keeps him close to help block temptation,” the tipster concludes.

Nicole Kidman Keeping Keith Urban Sober?

This report has it all twisted. First of all, Kidman certainly wasn’t in Vegas for the past eight months. The actress has been busier than ever over the last year. She filmed multiple projects and released two major motion pictures. She also was on the awards show circuit early this year, ultimately taking home a Golden Globe for her turn as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos. We’re absolutely certain she wasn’t spending that time making sure Urban didn’t leave his Vegas hotel room.

Furthermore, the audience at Urban’s concert absolutely went wild when he invited Kidman on stage. The sweet moment was one to remember, so it’s just wrong to adulterate it with these rumors of jealousy.

And since Urban is set to tour both the United States and Australia throughout the remainder of the year, this nonsense about Kidman hovering over him seems especially unlikely.

The Tabloids On Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban

Despite displaying one of the strongest marriages in the entertainment industry, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are constantly plagued by these insulting stories. Not too long ago, we busted Star for claiming Urban was jealous of Kidman’s relationship with a male co-star. Then Woman’s Day claimed Kidman and Urban were caught fighting during a New Year’s Eve party. And the same tabloid once reported Kidman was cozying up to Michelle Pfeiffer’s husband. Obviously, we’re immediately skeptical of anything the tabloids say about Kidman and Urban’s marriage.

More Stories From Suggest