Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban’s Marriage Allegedly Being Tested And Under Stress Over Long Distance, Rumor Says

Are Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban going to split up? One report says the distance is tearing them apart. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Nicole & Keith’s Marriage Stress’

According to Star, Urban’s upcoming world tour is driving Kidman up a wall. She’s in a rough spot and feels like Urban is abandoning her. The Lion star is taking care of her 81-year-old mother in Australia, and she lost her father in 2014, so she’s in a tough spot.

“Keith will be gone, which means long spells apart from Nicole and the kids,” a source says. Kidman doesn’t blame Urban for touring, but it couldn’t have come at a worse time. “They’ll be in different time zones and head spaces,” a source concludes. “The distance is really going to test their marriage.”

Will Keith Urban’s World Tour Be A Problem?

The Speed of Now World Tour is Keith Urban’s 13th major tour since he and Nicole Kidman wed in 2006. In the same span of time, Kidman hasn’t stopped working in motion pictures all around the world. Both are at the top of their professions, and that means traveling for work.

Why would this tour in particular destroy the marriage? Kidman and Urban have built a successful marriage despite the consistent distance between them. Gossip Cop confronts stories all the time about distance breaking them up, yet they’re still together. We’re not even surprised to see Star exploit Kidman’s parents, for tabloids regularly exploit Urban’s struggles with addiction.

A cursory glance at either’s Instagram will show loving photo after loving photo. The two are doing just fine. A world tour’s worth of distance would be hard on any couple, but this is business as usual for Kidman and Urban. Earlier this week, Kidman told CBS Mornings about her love for Urban. “That man is the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” she said.

Nicole Kidman Rumors Abound

Star botches Nicole Kidman stories on a regular basis. In 2018, it ran a cover story about her saving her son from Tom Cruise and the Church of Scientology. That never happened. She also did not give birth in 2020 as it once promised.

Even its lighter stories are totally false. In 2018, it reported Kidman was lobbying for Urban to join the cast of Big Little Lies. Kidman’s made it clear that this will not happen, and Urban’s been too busy touring anyway. This tabloid has never had any insight into their personal lives, so you should disregard this story of stress.

