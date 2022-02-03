Nicole Kidman Allegedly Getting Trash-Talked By A Fellow Australian Celebrity, Latest Gossip Says

Is Nicole Kidman feuding with another famous actress from down under? One tabloid claims two of Hollywood’s favorite Aussie stars are at each other’s throats. Here’s what we know about Kidman’s competition.

Nicole Kidman ‘At War’ With ‘Aussie Golden Girl’?

The latest edition of New Idea reports Nicole Kidman is locked in a bitter feud with another actress. While Kidman’s turn as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos was met with an avalanche of accolades, not everyone was impressed. When the project was first announced, everyone was abuzz as to who would assume the iconic role. But as it turns out, Kidman wasn’t first on the call sheet.

And now, Aussie actress Cate Blanchett has decided to cast a shadow on Kidman’s performance by revealing that she was director Aaron Sorkin’s first choice for the role. But Sorkin wasn’t the only one betting on Blanchett. Apparently, Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, was “devastated” when Blanchett dropped out. But Kidman hasn’t taken this news very well. “Everyone’s imagining how Cate would have handled the role, and that will always play into Nicole’s insecurities about her skills,” an inside source concludes.

Nicole Kidman’s Confidence ‘Rattled’?

This feud is absolutely nonexistent. First of all, Cate Blanchett certainly didn’t cast any shade on Kidman’s performance. In a recent interview, Blanchett said of Being the Ricardos, “It became the movie it needed to be,” adding, “Those things happen in the right way, at the right time. In the best possible way, you don’t always envisage the same thing; and then it goes on to become a different entity.”

Kidman also commented on being cast in Blanchett’s place, insisting there are no hard feelings between them. “I feel like there’s a sacred pact among us all — whoever gets something, that’s where it was meant to land,” Kidman said.

Besides, Aaron Sorkin certainly didn’t consider Kidman to be a downgrade by any means. Sorkin was the one often reassuring Kidman that she was the right one for the role, and he constantly reminded her to tune out all of the people questioning the casting choice. Sorkin even directly called out those criticizing Kidman’s decision to take the role.

“If you read [Twitter] this morning,” Sorkin said after the premiere, “you would think I wrote the tweets — from people who were there last night, industry people, awards prognosticators, that kind of thing — all of them saying, ‘How stupid was I to doubt that Nicole would be amazing? That’s what Nicole does.’”

The Tabloid On Nicole Kidman

This is far from the first time New Idea has spread misinformation about Nicole Kidman. Last year, the outlet claimed Kidman was fuming with jealousy over Keith Urban’s friendship with Rita Ora. Then, the magazine reported Urban was giving Kidman an intervention about their marriage. And more recently, the publication alleged Kidman was ordering Urban to move to Australia with her. Obviously, New Idea isn’t the most reliable source when it comes to Kidman.

More Trending News

The Rumored Reason Behind Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet’s Shocking Split

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher Sell $10 Million Beverly Hills Manor Amid Rumors Of Marriage Problems

This Zodiac Sign Is The Most Likely To Be Cheated On

What We Know About Morgan Freeman’s First Two Wives And Why They Divorced

Reese Witherspoon Gossip: Allegedly Furious Over Ex Ryan Phillippe’s ‘Wild Night’ Amid Co-Parenting Struggles