Nicole Kidman At War With Meg Ryan?

Do Meg Ryan and Nicole Kidman hate each other? A shocking report believes their rivalry goes back decades. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Meg And Nicole At War!’

A Woman’s Day exclusive shines a light on a decades-old feud between Ryan and Kidman. There’s a “horrendous” Ryan biopic floating around Hollywood. An insider says, “Biopics are all the rage at the moment and moviemakers think Meg’s story of her rise, all and relationships with Dennis Quaid, Russell Crowe, and John Mellencamp is worth telling.”

Ryan hates the idea and is throwing a legal strop. Unfortunately for her, her rival Kidman is interested. It was Kidman who warned Crowe against dating Ryan. He did it anyway, but the love wouldn’t last. A source explains, “Russell was a complete mess. Nicole will never forgive Meg for doing that to her friends.”

Ryan’s resentment grew because of the erotic thriller In the Cut. Kidman produced the 2003 film but dropped out of its starring role. It was a total box office bomb and irreparably damaged Ryan’s career. “A part of her feels she was stitched up when Nicole… maneuvered out of that role and left it for her.” Doing a Ryan biopic would be an act of revenge for Kidman, so Ryan’s doing everything she can to stop it.

Where’s The History?

This is a really wild story because Meg Ryan and Nicole Kidman have basically no history together. Kidman dropped out of In The Cut because of a knee injury, and she was happy for Ryan to get the opportunity. She told the New York Times years later, “I was so happy when Meg Ryan got that chance…I suppose having Meg step in and do something she’d never had the chance to do was exciting for her.” These two were contemporaries for years, but they’ve always stayed out of each other’s ways.

That doesn’t sound like the words of a blood rival willing to face a lawsuit just so she could make a disparaging biopic. So many little details in this story are false as well. Biopics aren’t so much all the rage as they are perennially in vogue. Some of the very first Best Picture winners were biopics. Plus, there’s no hint of a Ryan biopic to be found anywhere.

Other Silly Stories

This tabloid has invented multiple feuds for Kidman that ended up being completely false. In 2019, it invented a rivalry with Margot Robbie and another feud with Reese Witherspoon. Neither had any real evidence to support its claim, so Gossip Cop busted them both.

Perhaps the silliest of all these Woman’s Day feuds is the one between Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban. Apparently, they’re fighting because she works with men. These stories are exclusively wafer-thin and straight-up dumb. Ryan and Kidman have no beef, so this is false.