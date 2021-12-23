Nicole Kidman Allegedly Orders Keith Urban To Leave Nashville And Move To Australia With Her, Anonymous Source Says

Did Nicole Kidman put her foot down about moving her family to Australia? One tabloid claims the actress told Keith Urban that it’s Oz or nothing. Here’s the latest on the Australian-American couple.

Nicole Kidman Tells Keith Urban ‘We’re Staying In Oz’?

This week, New Idea reports Nicole Kidman has no plans to go back to the United States. While Kidman and Keith Urban have lived in Nashville, Tennessee, for the better part of 15 years, the actress is ready to come back home to Oz. Apparently, Kidman is determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle, whose health has been declining for some time now.

“Nicole’s mother has become her prime concern,” an insider dishes. “For Nic, the timing is right to return to Australia. She wants to be closer to her family, especially her mum.” For a brief spell in the 1980s, Kidman left Hollywood to take care of her mother while she went through treatment for breast cancer. Then, in 2016, Janelle was rushed to the hospital for a suspected heart attack.

And now, it’s looking like Janelle needs Kidman more than ever. “Nicole is in constant contact with her mum, which she’s finding more and more difficult lately due to the Tennessee time difference,” the tipster explains. So Kidman told Urban to pack his things because they’re moving to Australia. “He prefers Nashville… but he can never say no to his wife,” the source concludes.

Nicole Kidman Moving To Australia For Her Mother?

This isn’t the most unbelievable story, but we seriously doubt it came from anyone close to Kidman or Urban. It’s completely true that Kidman and Urban have been spending more time with Kidman’s mother in Australia. Kidman even brought her mother to the Australian premiere of Being the Ricardos and explained that she helped her prepare for the role. And when Kidman flew back to the U.S. to do press for the film, she revealed that Urban was still in Australia.

Not to mention, Urban still films the Australian version of The Voice in the country. And more recently, Kidman revealed she and her family would be spending Christmas down under. All of these details suggest that Kidman might consider moving to Australia in the future. That being said, it’s total speculation on our’s and the tabloid’s parts. We truly have no idea what Kidman and Urban are planning, but neither does the outlet. Until the family says otherwise, we have to assume their permanent home is still in Tennessee.

The Tabloid On Nicole Kidman

This is far from the first time New Idea has been wrong about Nicole Kidman. Not long ago, the magazine claimed Kidman was getting too close with co-star Javier Bardem. Then the outlet alleged Urban forbade Kidman to work with certain male actors. The publication reported Kidman was jealous of Urban’s friendship with Rita Ora. And most recently, the outlet claimed Urban staged an intervention for Kidman. Clearly, New Idea isn’t trustworthy when it comes to Kidman or Urban.