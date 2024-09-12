nhl-star-stephen-peat-dead-at-44-following-tragic-car-accident

Former Washington Capitals forward Stephen Peat has tragically died. He was 44 years old.

Peat was involved in a car accident just over two weeks ago, Per TMZ. Sadly, he succumbed to the injuries on Thursday, September 12.

The NHL Alumni confirmed the news of Peat’s passing in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

“The NHL Alumni Association is heartbroken to learn that Stephen Peat has passed away from his injuries after a tragic accident just over two weeks ago,” the statement began. “He was only 44 years old.”

Stephen was drafted 32nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks in 1998. In 2000, he was traded to the Capitals

“Stephen was drafted 32nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks in 1998. In 2000, he was traded to the Capitals and would play in 130 regular-season games, scoring 10 points for the franchise. Peat finished his pro career in the AHL following the 2006-07 season.”

“In the wake of this tragic accident, Stephen will be helping to save numerous lives through organ donation. We send our deepest condolences to Stephen’s family, friends, and former teammates during this difficult time.”

NHL Fans Mourn Late Hockey Star

As soon as news of Peat’s passing hit the web, tributes from teams and fans quickly flowed in.

“The Washington Capitals extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of former Capitals player Stephen Peat,” the official Capitals X page posted. “Peat played 130 games in the National Hockey League, all with Washington from 2001-05. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.”

This was a pivotal moment in developing my hockey fandom. RIP Stephen Peat

“Stephen Peat was homeless for most of his life after the NHL due to severe brain injuries from being an “enforcer” in the league. He dealt with severe headaches, trouble with attention, extreme swings of emotions, and even hearing voices. His story is one of the saddest,” a fan shared.

This is a developing story.