NFL Team Owner: ‘Cops Targeted Me Because I’m A Rich And White Billionaire’

In a recent interview with HBO Sports, Jim Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, alleged that his 2014 arrest for DUI was a result of police bias against him as a “rich, white billionaire.”

During the interview with Andrea Kremer, when questioned about whether the arrest marked a low point for him, Irsay expressed his strong belief that law enforcement targeted him due to his affluent status. “I am prejudiced against because I’m a rich, white billionaire,” Irsay stated, adding, “If I’m just the average guy down the block, they’re not pulling me in, of course not.”

Here is the video of #Colts owner Jim Irsay discussing his DUI in 2014 on @RealSportsHBO.



"The arrest was wrong. I had just had hip surgery. … And what? They asked me to walk the line. Are you kidding me?"

The incident occurred in Carmel, Indiana, where police cited reasons for stopping Irsay, including driving too slowly and failing to use a turn signal. He was subsequently detained after allegedly failing sobriety tests.

Dashcam footage from the scene showed Irsay having difficulty walking and speaking with officers outside his car. Police reported the presence of multiple painkillers, including oxycodone and hydrocodone, in his system based on toxicology results.

Despite this, Irsay maintained that the arrest was unjust. He explained to Kremer that he had recently undergone hip surgery and had been in the car for 45 minutes prior to the incident. “And what — they asked me to walk the line? Are you kidding me? I can barely walk at all,” he asserted.

Ultimately, Irsay pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and was sentenced to one year of probation. He claimed that he agreed to the plea deal with prosecutors to expedite the resolution of the case.

Responding to Irsay’s allegations, the Carmel Police Department expressed regret over his remarks. In a statement to The Indianapolis Star, they defended their professionalism and commitment to serving the community, emphasizing their officers’ dedication to upholding integrity and maintaining high standards of conduct.