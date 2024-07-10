New York City Woman’s Remains Found in Sleeping Bag, Suspect Arrested

A woman’s remains were found in a sleeping bag on a New York City sidewalk — left for trash pickup.

The woman, who has been identified as 31-year-old Yazmeen Williams, was allegedly shot in the head.

The X account Crime In NYC shared an update on the matter earlier this week.

Authorities are sharing new information about the human remains found in a sleeping bag that had been left on a Manhattan sidewalk for trash pickup a few days ago.



They say the body found in a sleeping bag, which was also bagged, on East 27th Street, is that of a 31-year-old… pic.twitter.com/7Rjh7RFQAK — Crime In NYC (@CrimeInNYC) July 8, 2024

“Cops ruled her death a homicide,” the statement continued. “They haven’t released her name. Officers found the body when they responded to reports of a suspicious package with a foul smell outside of a building in Kips Bay. The remains were in a sleeping bag left alongside other garbage bags on the curb for pickup.

“Video and photos shared on social media show what appears to be a full-sized body covered in a dark sleeping bag that was further wrapped in black trash bags,” the account reported.

At the time of Crime In NYC’s post, no arrests were made. However, since then, a man named Chad Irish has been arrested in connection to the crime. Irish is reportedly in his 50s and was brought in for questioning on Monday.

Irish is facing charges of concealment of a human corpse, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing. However, he has yet to be charged with any homicide-related charges in connection with the death.

Most of the neighborhood was convinced he was guilty — and they were ready for a fight. Police and paramedics even had to hold back angry residents as they transferred Irish to an ambulance. It’s unclear why he was strapped to a stretcher while escorted.

Yazmeen Williams’s mother, Nicole Williams, shared choice words about Irish. “He’s disgusting… he looks like scum,” she said. “He took her life away… threw my daughter in a garbage bag.”

Many users on X shared their thoughts about the suspect.

“There’s probably at least a half a dozen cameras that recorded the drop, and footage is being reviewed while other officers are canvasing the neighborhood to obtain more,” one person wrote.

“It’s entirely possible they can piece them together, and bring them to the offender’s front door. This lack of organization, leads me to believe it wasn’t planned, but an act of passion/rage, or the offender is young, and inexperienced. Doesn’t matter. They will be caught, of that I’ve no doubts.”

Another stated, “The fact that the criminals thought no one would notice a dead body in a garbage bag and that the Garbage men would just pick up a dead body and toss it in the back of a garbage truck is extremely alarming.”

Many others raised concerns about the current crime rate in NYC.

“Don’t worry folks, violent crime is down,” one person mocked.

“In 1981 just out of college I left the city in hopes of a safer future. I came back post-Giuliani and lived on the Upper East Side until 5 years ago. The spiral downhill these past few years is rapid,” another person wrote.