New ‘Wicked’ Movie Dolls Mistakenly Puts Link to Adult Site on Packaging

It wasn’t much of a surprise when Wicked dolls began to line the shelves leading up to the release of the film, but people did get a jump scare when they looked at the back of the box.

Advertisements for the highly anticipated film adaption of Wicked the Broadway musical are everywhere. Along with trailers for the movie several big-name brands have decided to release Wicked-themed products. In addition to that, a line of dolls was created by Mattel, owner of Barbie, that are inspired by the film.

While the dolls look strikingly similar to the movie’s characters, some customers noticed a mistake on the packaging. According to Local 12, the company tried printing the movie’s website on the back of the box but made an inappropriate error.

Costumers Post To Social Media About Misprint

The film’s website is www.WickedMovie.com. Instead, Mattel unknowingly printed the link to an adult site, www.wicked.com. Some costumers took to social media to post about the mistake. One user on X wrote, “The official Mattel Wicked dolls link to a porn site on the box,” along with a photo

Another person posted, “Hey @Mattel whoever is responsible for your marketing/packaging for the new official Wicked dolls has made a HUGE mistake. The wicked.com on your packaging takes you to a porn site!”

The toy company gave a statement to Variety in response to the misprint. They said, “Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel ‘Wicked’ collection dolls, primarily sold in the U.S., which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page.”

They continued, ” We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this. Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children. Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel Customer Service for further information.”

Wicked is set to be released in theaters on November 22nd. The film includes Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda, and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.