new-video-of-diddy-riding-bikes-in-miami-emerges-amid-trafficking-investigation

Bad Boy CEO, Sean “P.Diddy” Combs, has found himself in the middle of an explosive investigation. Last week, the FBI and U.S. Homeland Security raided the hip-hop mogul’s home. Combs is the subject of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

But even after the feds raided his home, Diddy does not seem to be bothered. A recent photo showed him in Miami living it up. He and famed producer and reality star, Stevie J, were photographed riding bikes on South Beach.

Diddy spotted in Miami riding bikes with Stevie J pic.twitter.com/t8fUAjmLAr — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) April 4, 2024

New Video of Diddy Emerges Amid Investigation

The new photograph comes after one source said he was remaining calm amid the investigation.

“He’s been in Miami with his children. It’s a stressful situation for him, but he’s keeping his cool,” the source said.

Stevie J Named in Separate Court Case

It is kind of odd to see Stevie J and Diddy hanging out in Miami. Especially because Stevie J’s name appears in a separate court case involving the Bad Boy CEO. Diddy’s former producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a lawsuit against his former boss as well.

The complaint alleges that Combs showed Lil Rod a video of Stevie J having intercourse with another man in hopes of convincing his former producer to do the same.

“Mr. Combs used access to Stevie J and his knowledge of Mr. Jones’s admiration of Stevie J to groom and entice Mr. Jones to engage in homosexuality.

The docs also state that Diddy attempted to coerce Lil Rod that same-sex intercourse was a usual occurrence in the music industry and used the promise of him winning a Grammy in the future.

“According to Mr. Combs, “this is a normal practice in the music industry; look even Stevie J is doing it.” Mr. Combs informed Mr. Jones that he had engaged in sexual intercourse with rapper5 (REDACTED), R&B singer6 (REDACTED), and Stevie J.

Mr. Combs promised to make sure that Mr. Jones wins Producer of the Year at the Grammys if he engaged in homosexuality,” the docs state.