New-study-reveals-NFL-players-eat-‘At-least-80,000-uncrustables-a-year'

When thinking of what an NFL player might eat in a day, the snack “Uncrustables” probably doesn’t come to mind. Well, think again!

A new study by The Athletic, The New York Times sports outlet, has revealed that football players “easily go through at least 80,000 Uncrustables a year.” According to People, inspiration for the study came when The Athletic first learned that the players’ favorite half-time snack was orange slices.

(Photo by C. Morgan Engel via Getty Images)

For those that don’t already know, Uncrustables are a popular snack for kids. The peanut butter and jelly sandwich is sealed around the edges with, you guessed it, no crust. When the athletes grew tired of their orange slices, they decided to keep the kid-friendly theme similar. Uncrustables were their next-best pick.

The study was conducted in 2023 and when all of the data was collected, The Athletic found that the NFL Players were consuming at least 80,000 of the sandwiches per year. The data was gathered from 24 of 32 NFL teams with the Denver Broncos in the lead. The study found that the Broncos were averaging a whopping total of 7,000 sandwiches per week.

Coming in second place were the Seattle Seahawks, consuming a total of 3,200 Uncrustables per week. The Jacksonville Jaguars were right behind them with 3,150 sandwiches, followed by the Miami Dolphins with 3,000.

The Origin Of The Uncrustable

The easy-to-eat sandwich was actually created by a retired football player and his wife. The Athletic reports that in the 1990’s a former wide receiver for North Dakota State University, Len Kretchman, invented the sandwich right in his kitchen. His wife was the one who suggested the idea, as Kretchman was then working with schools in the food service industry.

The product was later bought by Smucker’s in 1999 and has found its way back to professional football players everywhere. NFL player Jeff Saturday, a former center for the Indianapolis Colts, spoke with The Athletic about the go-to snack.

He said, “We’re all creatures of habit, dude, almost freakishly. If you’re a two-Uncrustables-a-day kind of guy, that’s just what you do.”