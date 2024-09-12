new-mother-distraught-after-hospital-mixes-up-twin-daughters

A new mother became vocally distraught after the hospital mixed up the names of her newborn twin daughters.

The mistake is now causing the mother to be permanently confused.

According to Australia’s news.au, Saffron Crisp stated she had carefully selected the names of her twin daughters before they were born. The little ones were born earlier this summer. The firstborn (aka Twin A) would be named Delilah while the other (Twin B) would be Azalya.

Although she initially planned for a natural birth, the new mother welcomed her twin daughters via emergency C-section. This is where her name woes began. After that, all her plans went sideways.

“My consultant came in, he said they pulled the wrong baby out first,” she explained. “So the wrong baby came out first and because the first baby out is Delilah, the second baby out is Azayla.”

When Crisp first saw Azalya, she quickly suspected that something wasn’t right. She said that the newborn was considered the larger twin throughout the pregnancy. However, following the birth, she appeared to be the smaller of the two.

“Twin A was the smaller twin, she was closest to the exit,” Crisp said. “And we were told twin A was going to be coming out first regardless. When they pulled the babies out they just flashed me a quick little look at them over the screen and then Delilah was swept off to NICU.”

Crisp continued by stating, “Through the whole pregnancy Azayla was my bigger baby so I was given her and I thought, ‘Oh my god she’s tiny like how small is Delilah gonna be?’”

The New Mom Says Her Suspicions Were Correct After She Noticed Her Second Baby to Be Bigger

The new mom then recalled that when the hospital staff brought Delilah in hours later. She stated that the second infant appeared to be “humungous” to her. This made her think her suspicions were correct.

“They just pulled whatever one they wanted out and called her Delilah but me and my partner looked at them,” Crisp said. “And we said we’re not going to swap them back because she is an Azayla through and through and she is a Delilah.”

However, she and her partner decided they weren’t going to switch the names. But Crisp admitted that they are both unsure which twin is which anymore.

“You look at them and they just look like their names,” she pointed out. “And I think even if they come out the right way around I probably would have switched them.”