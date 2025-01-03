netflix-and-hbo-icon-aziza-barnes-dies-by-suicide-at-32

Aziza Barnes, a beloved TV writer renowned for their work on Netflix’s Teenage Bounty Hunters and HBO’s upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, has passed away.

Videos by Suggest

Aziza Barnes, who used they/them pronouns, died by suicide on Sunday, December 15, their family confirmed through a representative, per Deadline. Barnes was 32 years old.

“With heavy hearts, we regret to inform you of the passing of an undeniable and beloved artist, child, sibling, and friend, Aziza ‘Z’ Barnes,” their family said. “Z has touched and inspired countless individuals both in their community and industry and will be deeply missed and endlessly loved by all who were fortunate to have experienced their presence and work. An incomparable talent, we look for understanding in Z’s words and wish comfort and understanding as we grieve this loss.”

Hailing from Los Angeles, Barnes earned a BFA from New York University and was in the process of completing an MFA at the University of Mississippi. Barnes wrote for several high-profile TV shows, including FX’s Snowfall, Netflix’s Teenage Bounty Hunters, and Max’s hip-hop drama Rap Sh!t.

Barnes also contributed as a writer to HBO’s highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Inspired by George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, the series is slated for release on HBO later this year.

Aziza Barnes Was Also an Acclaimed Poet

In addition to their work behind the camera on acclaimed TV shows, Barnes was an accomplished poet.

As a member of the award-winning NYU Poetry Slam team, they earned widespread recognition for their talent, winning numerous prestigious accolades. Barnes received the Exploding Pinecone Prize from Button Poetry for their 2013 chapbook, me Aunt Jemima and the nailgun, and the Pamet River Prize from YesYes Books for their poetry collection i be but i ain’t.

Their many honors include Best Poet in the Nation in 2011 which received the 2015 Winter Tangerine Award, the Gallery Prize for Radical Presence, and the 2020 Antonyo Award for BLKS.

Barnes’s friend, Sudanese-American poet Safia Elhillo, wrote a tribute on Substack following their passing.

Elhillo wrote, “my friend, who was a brilliant writer and bender of genre, who died too soon, who leaves an entire community behind, gathered in grief. I don’t have language of my own yet, not really.”

Elhillo also shared a childhood poem written by Barnes, titled “Eulogy for Her.”