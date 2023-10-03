Nelly Furtado Stuns In Nude Catsuit In Latest Skims Campaign

Whoa, Nelly! The singer, 44, has proven that she’s still got it while posing in a skin-tight nude catsuit.

Nelly Furtado is one of Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand’s newest celebrity faces. In an online campaign posted by Skims, Furtado was featured in a nude mid-thigh sculpting body suit.

Instagram / SKIMS

“It’s kind of like a mood lifter in a way,” Furtado revealed in the campaign video, “Because the fabric feels so good on the body.”

Instagram / SKIMS

Fans of Nelly Furtado got a peek at her stunning figure as the camera panned up and down her body throughout the campaign video.

Other celebrity faces in the campaign included Kim Cattrall, Coco Jones, Hari Nef, and Lana Condor. The consensus? Instagram users loved the campaign.

One user commented, “The Nelly Furtado renaissance continues! 🔥”

“This marketing team just gets it,” another user commented, giving their nod of approval.

On Furtado’s own Instagram page, she shared another Skims campaign video. In this campaign, the “Maneater” singer went solo to talk about the new campaign.

“Confidence comes from the heart,” Nelly commented at the beginning of the video.

She continued, “When I get dressed, I have this trick where I don’t actually decide what I’m wearing until five minutes before.”

“It usually works really well,” Furtado confessed, “Because I’m very intuitive and spontaneous, and I’m kind of moody. But not in like, you know, a scary way,” she joked.

Fans once again gave their approval of Furtado’s ageless appearance in the comment section.

“Nelly, I am speechless 😍🔥👏🏼,” one user commented.

Another fan said, “If I look so pretty as Nelly does at her age I will be blessed all the way to heaven”

When Nelly isn’t modeling for Skims, she is back in the studio creating new music. Recently, she teamed up with singer Justin Timberlake and producer Timbaland on a new song, “Keep Going Up.” The trio is the same crew who collaborated on the 2007 No. 1 song, “Give It To Me.” We’re here for all of the old-school feels!

In the song, Furtado and Timbaland referenced a lyric in one of their old hits, “Promiscuous.” In the old song, Timbaland asks, “How you doing, young lady? That feeling that you giving really drives me crazy.” In the new hit, Timbaland questions, “How you been young lady? Does the feeling still drive you crazy?”

Simply put, Nelly is in her Renaissance era, and we’re loving it.