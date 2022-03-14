Neil Patrick Harris’ Husband Allegedly Upset Over ‘Highly Flirtatious’ Behavior With Co-Star, Anonymous Source Says

Is Neil Patrick Harris‘ marriage in crisis after he hit it off with his new co-star. One tabloid claims Harris’ husband, David Burtka, is “wild with jealousy.” Here’s what we know about this alleged love triangle.

Neil Patrick Harris In ‘Marital Mess’?

Back in November, the National Enquirer reported Neil Patrick Harris was getting a bit too cozy with his new co-star, Tuc Watkins. Apparently, as soon as Watkins joined the cast of Harris’ new Netflix comedy Uncoupled, David Burtka became quickly became territorial over his husband. “He trusts Neil implicitly, or so he says, but the idea of him doing intimate scenes with Tuc is his worst nightmare!” a tipster confides.

And sources say this isn’t the first time jealousy has wedged its way between Harris and Burtka. Apparently, both Harris and Burtka are “highly flirtatious” and they’ve been known to stray “when their 17-year relationship bogs down,” insiders reveal. But putting the past aside, sources say that “their love isn’t in question right now,” and “David needs to chill!”

David Burtka ‘Wild With Jealousy’?

This has to be one of the laziest stories we’ve reported on. The bulk of this article is just talking about how both Harris and Watkins are gay, so obviously Burtka has to be jealous that they’re working together. But even the smallest amount of research immediately disproves this theory. First of all, Watkins has been in a serious relationship with actor Andrew Rannells since 2019. Since Watkins is clearly spoken for, there’s obviously no need to worry about him making any moves on Harris.

But if there were still any doubts about Burtka and Harris’ dedication to one another, a cursory glance at their Instagram profiles would surely settle things. Judging from their social media presence, it’s obvious that they absolutely adore each other. Here’s one photo of them cooking together, posted shortly before this article was published.

And more recently, the couple posted an adorable photo together for Valentine’s Day, proving that after 17 years together, they’re still just in love as ever.

The Tabloid On Jealous Spouses

Of course, Harris and Burtka aren’t the only couples to get this treatment from the National Enquirer. Back in 2020, the outlet claimed Eva Mendes was fuming with jealousy over Ryan Gosling’s “attractive co-stars.” Then the magazine reported Sandra Bullock’s boyfriend was jealous of her working with Brad Pitt. And more recently, the publication alleged Keith Urban was furious over Nicole Kidman’s “special bond” with her co-star. Obviously, the National Enquirer thinks that jealousy is a given within any actor’s relationship.

More Stories From Suggest

Johnny Galecki Allegedly ‘Still Hung Up On’ Ex And ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kaley Cuoco, Anonymous Source Said

Outlander’s Sam Heughan Spotted On What Looked Like A Date

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel’s Marriage ‘Might Not Be Salvageable’ After Wave Of Cheating Allegations, Source Says

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Demanding Full Custody Of Her Kids, Giving Kanye West Supervised Visits Only, Latest Divorce Gossip Says