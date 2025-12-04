Neil Patrick Harris Hilariously Reacts to ‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Editing His Face in Instagram Post

Not the photo he was expecting, Neil Patrick Harris hilariously reacted to Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller editing his face in an Instagram post.

Videos by Suggest

The How I Met Your Mother alum snapped a photo with the infamous dance coach while attending the Broadway revival of Yasmina Reza’s comedy play ART. Harris stars in the play alongside Bobby Cannavale and James Corden.

Following the performance, Miller shared some photos on Instagram. “If you truly want to LAUGH OUT LOUD!!! Then go see @artonbway,” she declared in the post’s caption. “With these incredible comedic actors @nph, @j_corden, and @bobby_cannavale On tv they are superstars, live on stage – their timing is impeccable, and in person afterward – such gracious kind gentlemen! Thank you for an incredible evening [in] NY Theater!”

Although the message was friendly and supportive, one snapshot in the post sparked an uproar in the comments. It appeared that Abby Lee Miller had tweaked the image, leaving Neil Patrick Harris unrecognizable.

Of course, Harris reacted by writing in the comments, “Ummm… what did you do to my face?”

Harris’ comment quickly received thousands of likes.

Among the other comments was the official ART Instagram account, which stated, “Now THIS is a true work of art.”

The FaceTune app also wrote, “Nothing, don’t worry abt it.”

Abby Lee Miller Addressed the Heavy Editing of Neil Patrick Harris’ Face in Photo

The following day, Abby Lee Miller responded to Neil Patrick Harris’ comment by stating that the heavy photo editing was due to making her look better following her previous battle with cancer.

Miller discovered she had an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma called Burkitt lymphoma following her 2018 stint in prison. After an emergency surgery and chemotherapy, she was deemed cancer-free in 2019.

“Burkitt Lymophone, 10 rounds of invasive chem [and] a big birthday,” the Dance Moms alum wrote while responding to Harris’ comment.

She then declared to Harris, “You, sir – always look fabulous no matter what!”