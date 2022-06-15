Unverified Rumor Claims NBC Apparently Finally Replacing Matt Lauer By Promoting Iconic Host

Is NBC thinking about bringing in some star power to make up for the vacuum Matt Lauer left behind? One tabloid claims the network is eyeing up a beloved host to join the morning show. Here’s what we know.

NBC Hires New ‘It Boy’ To Save ‘Today’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports NBC is going crazy for Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez, and they’re doing everything they can to get him on Today. The Saved by the Bell actor recently taped Access outside of Today headquarters, and sources say it made NBC bigwigs realize Lopez and Today were a match made in heaven. “Mario is the new ‘it’ boy at NBC,” an insider dishes.

“Moving Access to New York for a week may have been the best thing to ever happen to his career—it gave him a chance to showcase his talents still right under the noses of all the big bosses at NBC!” And the tipster adds that Lopez is a welcome bright spot for Today, which has still been struggling to replace disgraced anchor Matt Lauer. “Not only is he great on camera, he is a gentleman off-camera too,” the source spills. “Expect to see a lot more of him on the Today show.”

Is Mario Lopez Moving To ‘Today’?

We have absolutely no reason to believe Mario Lopez is joining Today. First of all, Lopez’s career doesn’t seem to be lacking in any kind of way. The Access host stopped by Today for an interview while he was in New York, and in the studio, Lopez talked about how he is constantly busy with a wide range of projects.

When he isn’t hosting Access, Lopez can be found hosting his two radio shows or starring in a Lifetime movie here and there. And as Lopez explained, his family often helps him host his shows and they even take small roles in his films. So, uprooting his life to join Today would be far from a lateral move—there’s so much he’d be giving up to do so.

But on the other side of the coin, we don’t see why NBC would be itching to get him on Today. Lauer left the show in 2017, and the program seems to have recovered from his ousting just fine. The show is going strong under the leadership of Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. So, despite the outlet’s claims, Today isn’t in need of saving.

More ‘Today’ Gossip From The Tabloid

This is far from the first time we’ve busted the National Enquirer for spreading misinformation about the Today show. Earlier this year, the outlet reported Savannah Guthrie was controlling Today with an iron fist. Then the magazine claimed Guthrie was feuding with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. And more recently, the publication alleged Guthrie was pushing Kotb off of the show. Obviously, the Enquirer doesn’t really have spies lurking around NBC headquarters.

