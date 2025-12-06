nascar-xfinity-series-winner-michael-annett-dies-at-39.

Michael Annett, a former racecar driver with 436 starts across NASCAR’s three national touring series, has passed away.

JR Motorsports, one of Annett’s former teams, announced the news on social media Friday. The cause of death was not released.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Annett family with the passing of our friend Michael Annett,” the team wrote on Facebook. “Michael was a key member of JRM from 2017 until he retired in 2021 and was an important part in turning us into the four-car organization we remain today.”

Annett was 39.

Annett made 321 starts in the Xfinity Series, 158 of them with JRM, according to NASCAR. His sole national series victory came in 2019 when he won the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway in the No. 1 JRM Chevrolet.

Annett, originally from Des Moines, Iowa, achieved two victories in the ARCA Menards Series. He won at Talladega Superspeedway in 2007 and claimed the season opener at Daytona in 2008.

From 2014 to 2016, he competed in the NASCAR Cup Series for Turner Scott Motorsports, making 106 starts in three seasons. Annett joined JRM in 2017 and raced with the team for the rest of his career. He stepped away from racing after a stress fracture in his leg sidelined him for part of the 2021 season.

Before his stock-car racing career, Annett played ice hockey. He was a defenseman for the United States Hockey League’s Waterloo Black Hawks. In the 2004 season, he was named “Most Improved Player” as his team, alongside future NHL player Joe Pavelski, won the Clark Cup. Pavelski later played 18 seasons with the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars.

Tributes Pour in for Former NASCAR Driver Michael Annett

“NASCAR is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former NASCAR driver Michael Annett,” NASCAR said in a statement. “Michael was a respected competitor whose determination, professionalism, and positive spirit were felt by everyone in the garage. Throughout his career, he represented our sport with integrity and the passion of a true racer. NASCAR extends its condolences to Michael’s family and many friends.”

Former NASCAR driver Michael Annett at Daytona Speedway, February 12, 2021. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)



TMC Transportation and Pilot Flying J continue to sponsor JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet, now driven by Sammy Smith.

“Very sad to lose someone who meant so much to me and my family,” Smith wrote on X Friday. “Michael was a great person to so many, and we’ll miss him a lot.”

Noah Gragson, a former JRM teammate of Annett, also expressed his condolences.

“Heartbroken,” Gragson wrote on Instagram. “Going to miss you, man. Love you, Diesel Mike.”