‘Naked Attraction’ Contestant Reveals How A Man From The Show Put Her In The Hospital

A former Naked Attraction contestant talks about the time her ‘well endowed’ date sent her to the hospital…

Tracy Kiss was 28-years-old when she first made an appearance on the Channel 4 reality series in 2016. On show, Kiss had to pick from five potential matches solely based on their naked bodies that are were full display.

During the episode, Kiss expressed her desire for a “well endowed” partner because she had recently given birth to two children. Kiss confessed to feeling self-conscious about the changes her body had undergone after embracing motherhood.

YouTube

She eventually chose 21-year-old Mark Redfearn, a Naked Attraction contestant who welcomed Kiss’ natural body and made sure she had no reason to doubt his attraction to her. However, the two dated for about a year before parting ways.

The reason? Well, Kiss admits that she bit off way more than she could chew, making things difficult for them in the bedroom.

“It definitely helps having that extra package,” she said during a highlights edition of the show.

TracyKiss.com

“He put me in hospital a few times with it, but I’m OK. I actually experienced internal bleeding, just because he is ridiculously well-endowed,” Kiss explained.

Kiss also claims that the pair spent “every day” laughing together and chatting on the phone, adding that they “lost so many days just spent in bed.”

“Mark was such a good choice for me, he was the perfect person,” Kiss said.

While both Kiss and Redfearn split amicably, let this be a reminder that big isn’t always better.