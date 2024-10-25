‘Naked and Afraid’ Star Sarah Danser Killed in Car Crash at 34

Sarah Danser, a former star of Naked and Afraid, sadly passed away at 34 on Tuesday in a car accident in Hawaii.

The reality TV star, who appeared on the survival series in 2017, died after a 59-year-old man lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked car in Kahala, Honolulu, per KSLA.

Honolulu police report that the man was driving eastbound when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked car. According to reports, Danser, a passenger in the vehicle, was hospitalized and listed in critical condition before her passing on Tuesday, October 22.

Meanwhile, the driver of the car was hospitalized on Sunday and is currently in serious condition.

Authorities stated that while speed played a role in the accident, there was no evidence of drugs or alcohol being involved.

According to KSLA, Danser was born in Castle Rock, Colorado, but lived in Hawaii for about 12 years. She spent part-time on a boat at Kewalo Basin, enjoying the freedom to travel.

After her debut on Naked and Afraid in 2017, Sarah returned the next year for the spin-off, Naked and Afraid XL. Additionally, she participated in Fight to Survive last year.

Family and Friends Remember ‘Naked and Afraid’ Star Sarah Danser

As news of Danser’s death spread, family, friends, and fans paid tribute to the self-described pirate and free spirit.

“Magical is the way to describe her,” Sarah’s brother, Jake Danser, told KSLA. “Sarah had this positive energy about her that just really filled the environment that she was in.”

Her father, Dan Danser, recalled firsthand how brave his adventurous daughter was.

“I actually saw how much of a difference she made in the lives of others. I think she saved my life once, diving in Indonesia,” he recalled.

On Thursday, October 24, Island Divers Hawaii, where she was employed, also posted a heartfelt tribute on their Facebook account.

“Heavy hearts as we say goodbye to a good friend and great captain. Sarah brought such great energy to everyone she came in contact with. You will be greatly missed,” the company wrote.

The message included a screenshot of her latest Instagram post—a selfie of Danser beaming while on a boat.

“Who recognizes this boat? Look who’s driving her! 😅🙌,” she wrote alongside the image. She geotagged the post as from Hawaii’s Maunalua Bay.

“RIP Captain Sarah. May you always have fair winds and following seas,” one admirer wrote in the comments to her final post. “Rest in peace Sarah 🫶🏻 such a kind soul, Hawaii is a little less bright now 😢,” another fan added.