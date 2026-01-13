Musician/Podcast Personality Undergoes Surgery for Spine Fractures

A musician and podcast personality recently underwent spinal surgery to address his spine fractures. Steven Ray Morris recently revealed that he had to undergo the knife.

Several weeks ago, he shared a picture of himself in a hospital bed. He thanked fans for reaching out and sending well wishes. The podcast personality revealed that he had surgery to repair two spine fractures.

On Instagram, he wrote, “Officially a week since I had surgery to repair two fractures in my spine, two weeks since I said goodbye to Penny Lane. Thank you everyone for reaching out and especially my mom and dad for helping me keep me alive again the last week while I’m on pain meds 24/7 and learning to walk again!”

Several fans wished him the best in the comment section.

One wrote, “Keep going, Steven! Happy to see all of the support for you here. Wishing you the most comfortable recovery possible. Love from Ohio!”

Another wrote, “Hey surgery friend! I’m post op two weeks today from brain surgery!!!! Glad you are healing well.”

Podcast Personality Has Surgery

Yet another wrote, “Got a new knee on 11/19 – I feel your pain and please hang ing there! Love you, take your meds (set alarms!!!), do your exercises, and know you are loved! It takes time… and not linear time ( hello, trauma).”

Finally, another wrote, “Recovery is rough, plus the loss of your kitty makes it extra difficult. Keep going and it will get better. But it doesn’t feel like it when you’re in the middle of it and can’t really distract yourself. But it will!!! ❤️ I’m in the same place as you, today was my first day out of the house and that helped a lot. We all have so much love for ya!!! Keep getting better.”

This comes after the podcast personality revealed that he had to reschedule his spinal surgery due to a scheduling error.

He explained at the time, “My back surgery is now Sunday (yay scheduling error), and while the road to recovery will take time, I’m really looking forward to getting my life back. Currently I am a freelancer so becoming a Patron is the best way to support me and my work during this time where I will be unable to work for a few months (plus I’m still reeling from vet bills due to Penny Lane’s illness and passing). Even sharing the link would be appreciated during this time. Thank you! Link in the bio and in my stories.”