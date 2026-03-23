Musician Dies After Being Found Pinned Under Vehicle: Bandmates Confirm Jerry Leach’s Death

Jerry Leach, the bassist for New Jersey-based country band Not Leaving Sober, has died after being found pinned underneath a car at his home.

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Police responded to Leach’s Longwood Lake Road home at 5 p.m. on March 10, according to a statement from the Jefferson Township Police Department. The 32-year-old musician was found unresponsive, wedged under the rear tire of a car. Although neighbors helped police push the vehicle off him, Leach was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and the Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

“We are incredibly sad to announce that this past Tuesday, we learned of the passing of our good friend, brother, and bass player, Jerry Leach. This devastating news comes as a shock to all of us. Jerry was far more than a bass player to us — he became a brother who we got to know very closely,” the band began in a statement posted to Instagram on March 13. “Jerry was much more than the lovable musician you saw on the stage. Off the stage, he was a genuine friend not just to us, but to all of the people who came out to the shows and everyone he came in contact with. Jerry would give you the shirt off his back and the last dollar he had in his wallet — something every member of the band can say he did in some form or another at some point.”

Not Leaving Sober Vows to Continue Making Music in the Wake of Jerry Leach’s Death

Not Leaving Sober was formed by Neeks Araco and Jimmy Long. The band vows to continue making music and is scheduled to make its Stone Pony headlining debut on April 4.

“The reality is, after a tragedy like this, the next few months are going to be extremely tough for all of us — the band and the collective that has grown around us, those who have always come out to support us and people who have just joined the family,” the band continued. “But we realize that we owe to it Jerry to keep going. Jerry was very clear that he just wanted to see the band succeed, and for us, the only way to honor him is to keep that promise.”

Not Leaving Sober concluded their tribute with a nod to one of Leach’s signature phrases (“never trust the suits”), which was written on a hat he often wore.

“We will never forget our friend. He will be a part of every show, every practice, every cheers, every celebration. We love you, Jerry. And don’t worry. We will Never Trust the Suits,” the band wrote.

Fans Rally Behind Not Leaving Sober

Of course, the comments section was filled with comments of support. “My heart goes out to all the boys. So sorry for your loss, brothers,” one top comment read. “I was so sorry to hear about Jerry. Jerry, before he started playing he would always come by to say hello. He was a great person and a great bass player. I will definitely miss him,” another avid fan wrote.

Not Leaving Sober, named one of the Top 10 bands to watch by the Asbury Park Press, is scheduled to play the Stone Pony on April 4. Lauren Davidson, Anthony’2, and DJ Big Country are also on the bill.

Not Leaving Sober has dedicated the upcoming performance to Leach.