Music Star Signs up for Military Enlistment, But Medical Exam Halts His Plans

The military enlistment of an internationally beloved actor and singer was put on hold.

On July 17, FNC Entertainment announced that South Korean superstar Rowoon (real name Kim Seok-woo), who was initially slated to enlist as an active-duty soldier on July 21, had his enlistment postponed.

Rowoon gained prominence as a member of the South Korean boy band SF9, a group he departed in 2023. He is widely recognized for his standout performances in the television dramas Extraordinary You (2019) and The King’s Affection (2021), both featured as Netflix Originals in the United States.

Rowoon at the 97th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Following a military pre-enlistment physical examination, Rowoon was issued a Grade 7 notice, requiring a re-examination. He has since filed an appeal and is set to undergo a reassessment sometime this month.

The Reason for Rowoon’s Military Grade 7 Notice Involves ‘Personal Medical Information’

“Rowoon was originally scheduled to enlist as an active-duty soldier on July 21,” FNC Entertainment explained in a statement via Soompi. “However, starting this July, the Military Manpower Administration has been conducting pre-enlistment physical examinations two weeks prior to enlistment for all conscripts. During this examination, Rowoon received a Grade 7 re-examination notice.”

“Rowoon has immediately filed an appeal and is scheduled for a reassessment in early August,” the company continued. “He hopes to confirm that there are no issues with fulfilling his mandatory service and to enlist as an active-duty soldier as soon as possible.”

“The reason for the re-examination involves personal medical information, so we are unable to disclose the details. We ask for your understanding,” FNC Entertainment added. “However, we expect the issue raised by the Military Manpower Administration to be resolved quickly. [We] are preparing for enlistment accordingly.”

According to The Korea Times, Rowoon recently hosted a fan meet-up called “Before Blooming.” There, he addressed his upcoming military service.

“I’ll serve bravely and stay healthy,” he told fans. ” I think it’ll be a good time to recharge, and when I return, I won’t be taking a break.”