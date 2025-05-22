Music Star Dead After Falling Ill, Note Found Near Body: What We Know About Dada KD’s Death

Ghanaian music icon Dada Kweku Duah, also known as Dada KD, passed away after falling ill at the age of 54.

Videos by Suggest

According to manager Clarence Kennth Ekow Peterson (aka King Pee), Dada KD became sick on May 16 and was turned away by three hospitals due to a lack of doctors.

While he didn’t mention which hospitals turned Dada KD away, King Pee said the musician was finally admitted to a facility in Gbawe. However, the musician was pronounced dead around 4 p.m. local time, which was not long after he was admitted.

As he spoke about Dada KD’s symptoms, King Pee said the musician complained of mild malaria symptoms hours before his death. He remained “relatively stable” despite the symptoms.

His condition eventually worsened, and that was when he sought medical attention.

“We did everything we could,” King Pee explained. “He was strong in the morning, but things changed so quickly. Sadly, he couldn’t survive.”

The official cause of death has not been revealed. His family has announced a one-week observance scheduled for June 21. A memorial service will be held at the East Legon Executive Club House in Accra.

A Note Was Discovered Near the Body of Dada KD

Meanwhile, Ghanaian musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah said a note was discovered near the body of Dada KD.

“When we got there, we saw a note,” Appiah told Ola Michael. “But I don’t know if he wrote it or not.”

He also refused to reveal what was written in the note. “I don’t want to talk about it because I don’t want any controversies about it. But the police even confirmed that there was a note there.”

Appiah then reflected on his friendship with Dada KD, pointing out that the late musician was like a brother to him. “KD and I are very good friends. We are like brothers, and even if I go to Germany, I stay at his place. I am the one who named all his children because when his wife gave birth, he wasn’t around, so I named the children.”

He then added, “He has been a younger brother to me, so if there is any show, he is the first person I invite. He wasn’t seriously sick. All I knew was that he was having a cold.”

Dada KD’s music career has been successful over the years. The musician is known for his songs “Odo Mu Anigye,” Yebeye Yen Ho Fi,” and “So Mu Gye.” He was preparing for a show in London on May 25.