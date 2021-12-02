MSNBC Staffers Furious After Brian Williams Allegedly Blindsided Them With Departure, Scrambling To Find New Jobs, Anonymous Source Claims

Did Brian Williams leave his staff high and dry? One report says folks at MSNBC are now scrambling to land new jobs all because Williams decided to walk away. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Staff Sunk After Lyin’ Brian Bolts’

According to the National Enquirer, Williams’ decision to step away from MSNBC has left his staffers without jobs. A source says Williams “didn’t warn any of the staff before he made his announcement,” leaving them ill-prepared for the days ahead.

The staff has collectively turned their backs on him for this betrayal. Many are turning to Rachel Maddow in their time of need. A source says the staffers have “become very friendly toward Rachel’s staff, as they’re going to need new jobs.”

Williams, still disgraced over lies in 2015, hopes to become the lead anchor on CBS Evening News, but an insider says there’s no chance of that: “There is no way CBS is going to hire an old white guy to replace a woman — especially on more money than they were paying her!” This leaves little hope for staffers to follow him out the door.

Brian Williams’ Fishy Departure

Williams’ staff were assigned to work on The 11th Hour by MSNBC, not Williams himself. He doesn’t do payroll, nor is it his responsibility to manage where the staff goes next. The network is going to have a hole at 11 o’clock now, so the staff could easily work on that new show whenever it arrives.

There is a kernel of truth in this story, however: It doesn’t look like Williams informed his staff of his decision. Gossip Cop has no idea what’s going on behind closed doors, but The Hollywood Reporter said the staff was emailed by MSNBC president Rashida Jones (not that one), not Williams. This seems like a crummy thing to do after working with someone for so long, but it’s also possible Williams did inform his staff and it just didn’t reach the media.

Either way, the bit about warming up to Maddow is just lunacy. Maddow already has her staff. It doesn’t make sense for staffers to try and warm up to Maddow because there are no vacancies. The tabloid is just trying to spark a Maddow vs. Williams rivalry that doesn’t exist.

It’s never easy being out of work, and Williams’s decision to leave MSNBC will inevitably cause a few folks to lose their jobs. However, the responsibility of hiring and firing these folks falls on MSNBC, a subsidiary of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast. The Enquirer should blame Comcast, not Williams, for what may happen to his staff.

More Busts Abound

This tabloid has it out for Williams. Just last week, it claimed he was shown the door because he asked for a huge raise. Williams wanted a new time slot, but he didn’t ask for $30 million. Gossip Cop debunked its story about Maddow and Megyn Kelly catfighting over Today. That’s as sexist as it comes, and a source assured us there was “no truth to it.”

The tabloid has no insight into NBC’s internal practices. It claimed Hoda Kotb was being bullied by Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager, yet she’s still a fixture on the network. With no real insight, there’s no way we can trust these stories.

