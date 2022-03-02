MSNBC Reportedly Down To Three Anchors To Replace Rachel Maddow, And One Is Apparently Chuck Todd

Is MSNBC frantically trying to replace Rachel Maddow? One tabloid claims the popular pundit left big shoes to fill after going on hiatus from her famous show. Let’s check in on the “chaos” Maddow’s hiatus created at the network.

Rachel Maddow Leaves Behind ‘Mess’ At MSNBC?

The most recent edition of the National Enquirer reports Rachel Maddow is a hard act to follow. The superstar host went on hiatus in early February, and it looks like she took her viewers with her. Despite cycling through a series of guest hosts, the network has failed to keep up its ratings. In fact, MSNBC has lost 30 percent of its viewers since Maddow stepped out, and the network is apparently scrambling to patch things up.

“Rachel leaving has left an ugly power vacuum,” an insider dishes. “Rachel was basically in charge and without her around the infighting and jockeying to replace her has already begun!” But the network needs to do something soon because Maddow is expected to leave her current time slot for good before the summer. And the tabloid reveals that Steve Kornacki, Katy Tur, and even Chuck Todd are eyeing her seat.

Chuck Todd Gearing Up To Replace Maddow?

While parts of this story are accurate, we’re taking them with a healthy dose of skepticism. First of all, it’s safe to say Rachel Maddow is going to be hard to replace. It’s true that MSNBC’s ratings have seen a major dip since Maddow went on hiatus, and they’re a pretty good indicator for what’s to come when Maddow leaves her time slot for good. So, we’re guessing the network isn’t taking the task of replacing Maddow lightly.

That being said, any names being tossed around as Maddow’s replacement are pure speculation. We were especially surprised by the idea of Chuck Todd filling in Maddow’s time slot. While anything’s possible, Todd hasn’t been positioned to replace Maddow by any other credible outlet, and he has a pretty firm spot on Meet the Press. It’s true that the network is going to want to bring out the big guns if they have any hope of recapturing Maddow’s numbers, but we’re not seeing Todd as a likely candidate just yet.

Truthfully, we have no idea who will take over Maddow’s time slot come summertime. But we’re confident that this tabloid won’t be the first to know once the network makes its decision.

More Network Nonsense From The Tabloid

We’re especially hesitant to trust the National Enquirer given its history reporting on network gossip. Earlier this year, the magazine claimed Savannah Guthrie was controlling the Today show “like a tyrant.” Then the outlet reported CBS was firing a popular anchor in a desperate attempt to cut costs. And finally, the publication alleged Tucker Carlson was forcing his rivals to leave Fox News. Obviously, the Enquirer isn’t the most reliable when it comes to network gossip.

