Motorcycle Officer Crashes Into Crowd at Palm Springs Parade, Injuring 10

A Palm Springs, California, holiday parade went wrong after a police officer lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a crowd, leaving nearly a dozen people injured.

According to The Palm Springs Post, the accident occurred at the start of the 32nd annual Festival of Lights Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7. Police presence was detected on the parade route on Palm Canyon Dr. and Amado Rd.

Palm Springs officials further stated that none of the injuries were life-threatening. However, witnesses told the media outlet the involved officers may have suffered a traumatic injury to his wrist.

🚨#BREAKING: A Mass Casualty Incident was declared after a motorcycle officer loses control during a stunt and plows into crowd of people at the festival of light parade⁰⁰📌#PalmSprings | #California⁰⁰Multiple emergency crews are currently on the scene in downtown Palm… pic.twitter.com/d9fIq5ftRc — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 8, 2024

Palm Springs Fire Chief Paul Alvarado also confirmed that 10 people, including the police officer, were involved.

“A little after 6 p.m., we had a motor officer that was clearing the road, and there was an accident that involved 10 people, including the officer,” Alvarado explained. “The injuries varied. Thankfully, none of them appear to be life-threatening.”

The city further stated that the California Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation into the incident. “We appreciate the community’s support,” the city officials’ statement reads. “Our thoughts are with the officer, his family, and all of those injured today.”

Palm Springs Chief of Police Breaks Silence About Parade Accident

Following the accident, Palm Springs Chief of Police Andy Mills released a statement through his Facebook account.

“By now most of our community knows at the parade tonight, one of our traffic motors had an accident on his motorcycle,” Mills confirmed. “And unfortunately, several citizens and our officer were injured.”

Mills further stated that he felt terrible about the accident and the injuries to the people the police department is sworn to protect. “I am deeply concerned and hope for a thorough recovery. CHP has been asked to conduct a complete traffic investigation, and we will conduct an administrative investigation.”

He also shared, “As Chief of Police, I am responsible for this department and the men and women who serve. After we conduct our investigations, I will report back to the community.”

Mills then added, “Again, I am truly sorry.”

The Palm Springs community quickly rallied around Chief Mills and the rest of the police department.

“You are a good person, Chief, and your team is well-respected,” one resident wrote in the post’s comment section. “These past weeks have been tough for your department. My family wishes all of you the best. Sending the injured folks our hugs.”

Another resident further shared, “Hugs and hope and prayers for all involved. Support for the police officer that had to write this.”