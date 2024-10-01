Mother of Diddy’s Baby Dana Tran Appears to Support Him in First Sighting After Arrest

Dana Tran, who shares daughter Love with Diddy, makes her first public appearance since the infamous rapper was arrested last month.

According to TMZ, Tran and almost 2-year-old Love were seen out on a walk on Saturday, Sept. 28. The mother of Diddy’s youngest child was noticeably wearing a ring that read “LOVE” as she was taking pictures and video while out and about.

As Dana Tran remains supportive of Diddy, a source shared that she bought the ring herself. It is also for her mom and grandmother. They further pointed out that nothing Tran wears that says “love” is from Diddy.

Love is one of the seven children that Diddy has. He shares Quincy, Christian, twins D’Lila and Jessie with his late former partner Kim Porter, Justin with fashion designer Mis Hylton, and Chance with businesswoman Sarah Chapman.

Quincy, Christian, D’Lila, and Jessie spoke out about the rumors circulating about Diddy’s involvement in their mother’s passing in 2018. People were claiming that she had unfavorably written a memoir about her time with Diddy.

“She was our world,” they declared in a statement about Porter. They also pointed out that their mother’s death was health-related, not murder. “And nothing has been the same since she passed. While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established. There was no foul place.”

The model/actress died from lobar pneumonia after struggling with “flu-like” symptoms for several days.

Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested in New York City on Sept. 16. He was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. After being denied bail twice, Combs was transferred to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Sean “Diddy” Combs Spoke to His Children Shortly After He Was Arrested

Following his arrest, Sean “Diddy” Combs was able to communicate with his children.

“He is very concerned about his kids and their well-being,” an insider recently told PEOPLE. “He has three minor children, two of whom now have no living parent available with him incarcerated. Four of his seven children have neither parent available with him incarcerated.”

A second source also shared the Combs kids are “in a state of crisis and shock” following their father’s arrest. “It’s heartbreaking to see the children in the state they’re in,” the source says. “This is their father. But to them, he’s not Diddy — he’s Dad. He has always been a loving, devoted father.”



