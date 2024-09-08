Mother Accused of Murdering Her Children Claims God Told Her to Do It

A mother accused of murdering her two youngest children claims that God told her to commit the unthinkable act in Dec. 2023.

BBC reported that during Kimberlee Singler’s extradition from the UK to the US hearing, prosecutor Joel Smith KC revealed the surviving daughter stated the mother claimed she was murdering the children because God told her to. After being stabbed once, the girl begged Singler for mercy. However, Singler cut her again.

Singler is accused of murdering her daughter Elianna, 9, and son Aden, 7. Both of the children were discovered dead in their bedroom on Dec. 19. The eldest daughter, 11, survived being stabbed in the neck and had emergency surgery.

After murdering her children, the woman “fled” the U.S. She was arrested in London 11 days later.

During the hearing, Smith described the woman’s alleged crimes as being “committed against the backdrop of acrimonious court proceedings” concerning the custody of the children with her ex-husband, Kevin Wentz.

Smith also revealed that the woman shot and stabbed the first two children before attacking the third with a knife. “She initially blamed an unknown male,” Smith pointed out. “And cast suspicion on her former partner.”

After the court heard the Colorado Springs Police Department 911 call, Smith stated that live rounds and spent cartridges were found in a closet. A blood-stained handgun” was then discovered on the floor of the bedroom. A blood-stained knife was in the living room.

After DNA tests were done, it was discovered the blood matched the children as well as Singler. “Two empty bottles of sleeping tablets were also found and there were no signs of a break-in,” Smith explained.

The Colorado Springs Mother Initially Blamed Her Ex-Husband For Murdering the Children

While continuing to speak in court, Smith stated that Singler initially blamed Wentz.

However, it was discovered that he had been driving a GPS-tracked vehicle in Denver. The prosecutor described the GPS coordinates as being a “complete nad verifiable alibi.”

After the murders and emergency surgery, the eldest daughter was placed in foster care. She told her foster carer that Singler had been responsible for the deadly attack. Singler allegedly asked her eldest to lie to the police.

During her interview with police on Dec. 26, the girl recalled the attack. She stated that her mother had guided the children into the bedroom before murdering her siblings, which Singler claimed she was requested to do by God.

“The defendant told her that God was telling her to do it,” Smith said. “And that the children’s father would take them away.”

A warrant for Singler’s arrest was issued by the Fourth Judicial District Court in El Paso County, Colorado, for Singler’s arrest. She was then taken into custody by London Police after being arrested in the Chelsea area of west London on Dec. 30.

Singler’s defence barrister Edward Fitzgerald stated that she denies she is responsible for the death of her two young children and the attempted murder of her third child.”

“She is innocent,” Fitzgerald claimed.