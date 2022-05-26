This Zodiac Sign Is Never Going To Follow The Status Quo (Ever)

Life on earth requires one to abide by a certain set of invisible guidelines: fate, chance, and society, to name a few. Our stellar destinies lead us down paths that, for the most part, we aren’t even consciously aware of.

And from their high vantage point, the stars can see who swims with the current or struggles against the tide. Zodiac profiles reveal who is the most likely to fall in line and who can be found crossing it.

While anyone can be susceptible to the occasional rebellious streak, one Zodiac sign is more defiant than the rest. These unsuspecting signs seem sweet at first. But they’ll quickly sour if forced to follow someone else’s lead.

The Most Unmanageable Modality

The most overarching category in the Zodiac is modality, which refers to a sign’s position in its respective season. Cardinals usher in a new season, fixed is in the middle, and mutable sees the season out.

Fixed signs act as the pillar for each season, connecting and grounding the two transitionary modalities. This usually manifests as loyalty and endurance. But it can also translate to stubbornness and one-sidedness.

Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius are the four fixed signs of the Zodiac. When a fixed sign puts its mind to something, little to nothing can stand in its way. Similarly, when they dig their heels in, they dig them in deep.

The Unruliest Element

All four elements, Fire, Earth, Water, and Air, have light and dark sides. For all of the positive traits these elements offer, they have just as many negative ones. Normally, air signs are cerebral, empathetic, and charming—normally.

Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius are the three air signs of the Zodiac. Like their ruling element, they can shift from a gentle breeze to a suffocating stillness or whipping storm. These individuals can be aloof, appearing to have one foot out of any given situation.

The Loose Cannon Planet

(3dFLasH/Shutterstock.com)

While some planets help you sidestep chaos, others help create it. Uranus governs all things different, transitionary, and new. This faraway planet rules originality, awakenings, and progressiveness. It helps ignite change that, for the most part, is positive.

But on the other side of the coin, Uranus oversees chaos and unpredictability. The relationships with Uranus in our Zodiac profile determine how we handle change and surprise. It can also determine how unstable our lives might be.

This House Sets The Tone

All 12 houses of the Zodiac govern a unique aspect of life. Some are large and abstract, like philosophy and fortune. Others are personal and direct: relationships, ego, work, and so on. The 11th House of Friendship governs social circles and community.

Those with close relationships to the 11th House have their finger on the pulse of the world around them. Their ability to pick up on subtle social cues and trends makes them likable, influential, and stylish.

The Most Unconventional Zodiac Sign

(Allexxandar/Shutterstock.com)

The most rebellious Zodiac sign was practically born to break the rules. This eccentric sign is fixed, ruled by air and Uranus, and sits in the 11th House of Friendship and Community. It’s the sign that will always opt to swim upstream: Aquarius.

More often than not, Aquarius’ esoteric nature is a positive thing. These individuals are extremely creative and innovative. Their vast imagination and curiosity make them great problem solvers and influential leaders.

Of course, this can turn into bossy obstinance if not kept in check. In their quest for originality, Aquarius can accidentally alienate themselves from their loved ones. Grounded earth signs like Taurus and Capricorn can keep Aquarius’ head from floating too far above the clouds.

Aquarius is a humanitarian at heart. They prefer to navigate their lives by way of grand visions—not choppy to-do lists. Indeed, these intelligent signs always keep the bigger picture in mind. They don’t follow trends; they set them.

More From Suggest